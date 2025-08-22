Lineage, Port NOLA Expand Partnership to Boost Trade

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lineage, Inc., the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, together with the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA), has announced the certification of Lineage’s Jourdan Road facility in New Orleans East as a Class 3 Public Bonded Warehouse. This milestone marks Lineage’s first customs bonded facility in Louisiana and strengthens Port NOLA’s role as a premier Gulf gateway for global trade. Earlier this year, the Jourdan Road facility also became the only public import house or I-House in Louisiana.

The Jourdan Road facility is one of a kind in Louisiana by offering these two important features:

I-House capabilities, providing on-site USDA inspections of imported food.

Customs bonded storage, allowing goods to be securely stored under U.S. Customs supervision until duties and tariffs are paid.

These services help importers move food products into the U.S. more efficiently, which can also keep costs lower for businesses and ultimately consumers. By reducing delays and streamlining inspections, bonded and I-House facilities make it easier for perishable goods like beef, pork, seafood, and exotic meats to reach grocery shelves and restaurant kitchens quickly and safely.

“In today’s ever-evolving international trade landscape, having the right infrastructure with secure, customs-regulated storage is of growing importance to our customers,” said Brian Beattie, President, Western US Operations at Lineage. “The dual I-House and customs bonded designation positions Lineage on Jourdan Road as one of the most versatile cold storage facilities in the state.”

“This partnership demonstrates the power of aligning Port NOLA’s world-class multimodal connectivity with Lineage’s industry-leading cold storage expertise,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President and CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “By combining these expanded services, we are helping to strengthen Louisiana’s position in the global supply chain and ensuring that families across America have dependable access to temperature-sensitive products.”

Located on the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal in New Orleans East, the Jourdan Road facility spans over 304,000 square feet. Its proximity to major protein producers, global shipping routes, and intermodal networks makes it ideally suited for handling high-volume, temperature-sensitive cargo.

With this certification, Lineage now operates 12 bonded warehouses in the U.S. and 42 USDA-approved I-House facilities, furthering the company’s efforts to enhance the global cold chain through strategically placed hubs and specialized import/export services. Together with Port NOLA’s deepwater access and six Class I rail connections, this expansion reinforces New Orleans’ role as a critical trade gateway linking international markets to America’s consumers.

