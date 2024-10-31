Lil’ WeezyCon Aims to Empower College Students

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Live Nation Urban has partnered with the Culture Creators Foundation to launch Lil’ WeezyCon, a new addition to the Lil’ WeezyAna Fest. Set for Nov. 2 at The Fillmore from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature panels, networking opportunities and community engagement for creators and professionals.

In a collaborative effort to uplift the local community, Lil’ WeezyCon will actively engage college students, local community organizations and high school seniors. This initiative aims to provide young people with valuable opportunities to connect with top industry professionals and learn about career paths in entertainment and entrepreneurship. Students from Dillard University will help produce the event, while volunteers from LSU, Xavier University and other local schools will contribute their skills and support.

Tickets to Lil’ WeezyCon are free, making the event accessible to the general public. Additionally, college students with valid student IDs will receive VIP access, offering them exclusive opportunities to network with speakers and industry professionals throughout the day.

Brandon Pankey, Vice President of Live Nation Urban, expressed excitement about the initiative, stating it aims to make a lasting impact on young creators. Joi Brown, CEO of the Culture Creators Foundation, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the opportunity for knowledge sharing and community connection.

The weekend will kick off with a pre-party on Nov. 1 and conclude with a Thank You Brunch on Nov. 3. For more details and registration, visit www.lilweezyanafest.com.