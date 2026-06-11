Tiffany Tandecki – Lighthouse Louisiana Names New VP. Photo provided by Lighthouse Loisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Lighthouse Louisiana has appointed Tiffany Tandecki as its new Vice President of Development and Communications, a key executive leadership role focused on advancing the organization’s visibility, strategic partnerships, and long-term impact across Louisiana.

In her new role, Tandecki will lead Lighthouse Louisiana’s communications, marketing, branding, public relations, and development initiatives, helping amplify the organization’s mission while strengthening community engagement and philanthropic growth.

A seasoned executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, Tandecki has built a distinguished career driving transformational growth across the nonprofit, healthcare, education, retail, franchise, and wellness sectors. Known for her strategic vision and innovative leadership, she has successfully led national brand initiatives, crisis communications strategies, organizational expansion efforts, and high-impact marketing campaigns for widely recognized organizations.

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Her work has earned numerous industry accolades, including multiple PRSA Awards of Excellence, Healthcare Advertising Awards, a Telly Award, and recognition as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of New Orleans for 2025.

“Tiffany brings an exceptional blend of strategic expertise, creativity, and passion for mission-driven leadership,” said Dee Budgewater, President and CEO of Lighthouse Louisiana. “Her experience and vision will play an important role as we continue expanding opportunities and services for the individuals and communities we serve.”

Tandecki expressed enthusiasm about joining the organization during a time of continued growth and innovation.

“I’m honored to join Lighthouse Louisiana and contribute to an organization with such a powerful legacy of service and impact,” said Tandecki. “I look forward to building meaningful partnerships, elevating awareness of the mission, and helping drive continued growth that empowers individuals throughout our communities.”

Tandecki holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University with concentrations in Business, Mass Communication, Sociology, and History, and is AI certified through Harvard Business School.

About Lighthouse Louisiana

For more than 110 years, Lighthouse Louisiana has promoted independence for people who are blind by creating jobs in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in New Orleans and provides services to people with visual and hearing impairments and other disabilities in our New Orleans and Baton Rouge Service Centers. Our mission is to empower people with disabilities through employment, services, and advocacy.