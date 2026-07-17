Lighthouse Louisiana Names New VP

NEW ORLEANS — Lighthouse Louisiana has announced the promotion of Nichole Faucheux to Vice President of Business Operations. With nearly two decades of dedicated service to Lighthouse Louisiana, Faucheux has played “an integral role in strengthening the organization’s operational excellence, quality management systems, and strategic initiatives that support its mission.”

“I am honored to step into this role and continue serving an organization that has meant so much to me throughout my career,” said Faucheux. “I look forward to building on our strong foundation and working alongside our incredible team to further Lighthouse Louisiana’s mission.”

“Throughout her career at Lighthouse Louisiana, Nichole has demonstrated exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to our mission,” said Dee Budgewater, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to see her continue strengthening our operations and helping shape our future.”

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As Vice President of Business Operations, Faucheux will oversee strategic business operations while leading initiatives that support organizational growth, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement. She will continue advancing Lighthouse Louisiana’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, lead business process improvements, and serve as a key liaison between the Board of Directors and the executive leadership team.

Prior to her promotion, Faucheux served as Executive Management Officer, where she advised executive leadership, served as the primary liaison to the Board of Directors, managed special projects supporting the organization’s strategic goals, and led initiatives that strengthened organizational alignment.

Before serving as Executive Management Officer, Faucheux spent more than seven years as Executive Assistant to the President and Chief Executive Officer, where she provided executive leadership support, managed board communications, oversaw organizational initiatives, and contributed to the continued enhancement of Lighthouse Louisiana’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.

Career at Lighthouse Louisiana

Faucheux began her career at Lighthouse Louisiana in 2007 as Quality & Safety Manager, where she developed and implemented the organization’s Quality Management System, leading Lighthouse Louisiana to achieve ISO 9001:2008 certification. She also managed receiving operations across multiple locations, supported government contract compliance, and led workplace safety initiatives, and earned her Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

Throughout her career at Lighthouse Louisiana, Faucheux has been instrumental in advancing manufacturing process improvements, product inspection standards, operational quality, and organizational performance. Her leadership has reinforced the organization’s commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Faucheux studied Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services at Southeastern Louisiana University and has continued her professional development through specialized leadership training, including coursework in Parliamentary Procedure: Dynamics of Leadership through the Universities of Wisconsin Independent Learning program.

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Her promotion reflects Lighthouse Louisiana’s continued commitment to developing strong internal leadership and advancing operational excellence in support of its mission to empower people with disabilities through employment, services, and advocacy.