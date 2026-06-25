Cassandra Thomas – Lighthouse Louisiana Announces New Chief Production Officer. Photo provided by Lighthouse Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Lighthouse Louisiana has announced the appointment of Cassandra Thomas as chief production officer. Thomas has more than a decade of experience in compliance, marketing and project management and has worked in both the public and private sectors.

“I am honored to join Lighthouse Louisiana and support its mission of creating job opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired,” Thomas said. “I look forward to working with the team to strengthen operations, foster growth, and expand our impact.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Thomas to Lighthouse Louisiana,” said Dee Budgewater, chief executive officer. “Her extensive AbilityOne experience, leadership expertise, and commitment to mission-driven work make her an outstanding addition to our organization.”

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Thomas has worked within the U.S. AbilityOne Program for more than 10 years. AbilityOne is a federal employment program that provides jobs for people who are blind or have significant disabilities through nonprofit agencies serving government customers.

Most recently, she served as vice president of administration and channel development at MidWest Enterprises for the Blind (MWEB) in Kalamazoo, Michigan. As a member of the executive leadership team, she led key operational, administrative and business development functions.

Thomas also led initiatives focused on organizational performance, compliance and governance, market development and long-term growth.

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Prior to joining MWEB, Thomas served as senior compliance specialist, regulatory and legal affairs, for National Industries for the Blind (NIB), where she supported compliance and regulatory initiatives across the AbilityOne Program and assisted with Technical Assistant Visits and annual agency trainings focused on JWOD, U.S. AbilityOne, OSHA, DOL, SCA, FAR and other federal regulations.

Thomas is an ISO 9001:2015 Lead Auditor certified through Bureau Veritas and has experience in quality management systems, process improvement and regulatory compliance. She holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Project Management from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, along with graduate certificates in Leadership and Technical Project Management. She earned undergraduate degrees in political science and legal studies from Lake Superior State University.

Thomas has also served as a court-appointed guardian ad litem for children, a poll manager during elections and is a certified Barre instructor.

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About Lighthouse Louisiana

Lighthouse Louisiana is a nonprofit organization based in New Orleans that provides employment opportunities, training and support services for people who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise disabled. Through manufacturing, contract services and community programs, the organization works to promote independence and economic self-sufficiency.