Lighthouse Louisiana Announces New Board Leadership

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Lighthouse Louisiana has announced that seven new members are joining its board of directors. The new board members are:

Katie Laskey, Founder and Managing Attorney, Katie Laskey Law

Dr. Megan Majoue, Doctor of Audiology at LSUHSC

Paul Masinter, Business and Securities Litigation, Stone Pigman

Mercedes Montagnes, Legal Consultant, Bright Flare Consultant

Glenda Spears, Workforce Consultant, The Gas Company NOLA

Dr. Duronne Walker, Departmental Selective Placement Program Manager, U.S. Dept. of Transportation Disability Resource Center

Peter Waring, Retired Architect

“These seven individuals will provide sound leadership and guidance to our organization,” said Dee Budgewater, president and CEO. “With the breadth of their expertise and business relationships they have, these new board members will further enable us to grow.”

These seven join existing board members Cameron Currie (Board Chair), Connie Bellone (Vice Chair), Ed Stauss (Secretary), Keith McCulloch (Treasurer), Jason Jobes, Kevin Casey, Celeste Eustis, Dr. Renee Horton, Andrew Kinglsey, Rev. Gregory Manning, Laura McWhirter, Andy St. Romain, Sue Strachan, Dr. Seema Walia, and Rebecca Waxman.

- Sponsors -

Lighthouse Louisiana would like to thank the outgoing board members for their many years of valuable service. Charlie Marts, (Past Chair), Danielle Borel, Pat Browne, III, Blair Monroe, Ed Thibodeaux, Molly Vigour, and Marcelle Wainer.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside this group of individuals,” said Cameron Currie, incoming Board Chair. “Their contributions over the last few years have been nothing short of extraordinary.”

For more than 100 years, Lighthouse Louisiana has worked to empower people with disabilities through employment, services, and advocacy.