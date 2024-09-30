Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Nonprofit

Lighthouse Louisiana Announces $10M Grant From U.S. Department Of Education Disability Innovation Fund

September 30, 2024   |By
Image appears courtesy of Lighthouse Louisiana website

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Lighthouse Louisiana, a nonprofit which creates jobs for people who are blind, has announced that it will receive a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Disability Innovation Fund (DIF). The century-old nonprofit helps individuals to regain their independence and challenge expectations of the capabilities of people with disabilities.

This grant will support the organization’s Pathways to Success project, an initiative aimed at expanding Competitive Integrated Employment (CIE) opportunities for individuals with disabilities through the use of advanced technology. Lighthouse Louisiana is the only organization in Louisiana to receive this prestigious grant, underscoring its leadership in disability advocacy and workforce development. The Pathways to Success project will use innovative technology to increase employment accessibility for people with disabilities across 30 parishes statewide.

For more information about Lighthouse Louisiana, visit their website. 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter