Lighthouse Louisiana Announces $10M Grant From U.S. Department Of Education Disability Innovation Fund

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Lighthouse Louisiana, a nonprofit which creates jobs for people who are blind, has announced that it will receive a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Disability Innovation Fund (DIF). The century-old nonprofit helps individuals to regain their independence and challenge expectations of the capabilities of people with disabilities.

This grant will support the organization’s Pathways to Success project, an initiative aimed at expanding Competitive Integrated Employment (CIE) opportunities for individuals with disabilities through the use of advanced technology. Lighthouse Louisiana is the only organization in Louisiana to receive this prestigious grant, underscoring its leadership in disability advocacy and workforce development. The Pathways to Success project will use innovative technology to increase employment accessibility for people with disabilities across 30 parishes statewide.

