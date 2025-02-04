Lids and ’47 Partner with Café Du Monde for Exclusive Super Bowl LIX Collection

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To commemorate Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, leading global hat retailer Lids and premium sports lifestyle brand ’47 have teamed up with the iconic Café Du Monde for an exclusive, limited-edition collection launching just days before the big game.

The collaboration draws inspiration from Café Du Monde’s signature green-and-white striped awning and features the brand’s well-known logo and phrases such as “Bon Appétit!” adorning the exterior. The interior panels of the caps include directions for making the café’s legendary beignets, adding a unique touch for fans of the beloved New Orleans institution.

The collection consists of five distinct styles, including:

Café Du Monde x ’47 Pinwheel CAPTAIN RL ($49.99) – Designed with a bold pinwheel pattern reflecting the vibrant energy of New Orleans, this cap showcases embroidered Café Du Monde branding and “Bon Appétit!” messaging on the back, with an interior lining inspired by the café’s signature coffee and beignet recipes.

Café Du Monde x ’47 Pinstripe HITCH ($44.99) – Available in green, brown, and black, this cap features clean, vertical pinstripes on a rich-colored crown. Café Du Monde’s signature logo and the phrase “Du what ya wanna” are embroidered on the side, paying homage to the city’s carefree spirit.

Café Du Monde x ’47 Super Bowl LIX CLEAN UP ($34.99) – A relaxed, adjustable cap perfect for game day, this hat features the Super Bowl LIX logo alongside Café Du Monde branding on the side and “New Orleans” embroidered on the back.

The Lids x ’47 x Café Du Monde collection will be available exclusively at New Orleans-area Lids locations beginning Feb. 6. Fans can also purchase items at a special two-day pop-up event hosted at Café Du Monde’s Grandad’s General Store.

The Original Cafe Du Monde Coffee Stand was established in 1862 in the New Orleans French Market. The company has been owned by the Fernandez family since Hubert Fernandez bought it in 1942.

Lids and ’47 both offer a large selection of merchandise to bring fans access to their favorite team’s gear including officially licensed products from top brands.