Library Support Groups Form Unified Foundation

NEW ORLEANS — The two nonprofits that support the New Orleans Public Library — the Friends of New Orleans Public Library and the New Orleans Public Library Foundation — announced that they have merged to form a new organization, the Library Foundation of New Orleans. The merger combines financial assets, increasing the nonprofit’s ability to pursue larger projects, secure new funding opportunities and streamline operations.

“We are extremely excited for this new chapter,” said Shannan Cvitanovic, former executive director of the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library and new executive director of the Library Foundation of New Orleans. “Across the country, library friends groups and foundations are increasingly merging. While the administrative cost savings are clear, these partnerships also create a more streamlined path for the public to support their library system.”

Funding, Structure Aligned to Expand Library Programs

This merger was made possible by the visionary support and partnership of the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Strategic Restructuring and Mergers Fund. This Fund helps nonprofits scale their impact and provides the tools, training and “Mission Accelerator” grants needed to navigate everything from reimagined operations to full-scale mergers.

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“Partnering and collaboration are inherent values of the nonprofit sector. Moving strategic partnerships forward, especially those that include restructuring and consolidation, doesn’t come easy; the processes require bold leadership, expertise, and resources,” said Kellie Chavez Greene, Vice President for Programs at the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “We are grateful to the donors who’ve invested in our Fund so that we can support exciting efforts like the consolidation that created the Library Foundation of New Orleans.”

“It has been our pleasure to work over the past two years to create a new entity focused on ensuring the health of the library system,” said Demetric Mercadel, former board president of the New Orleans Public Library Foundation. “Our new foundation will expand programming, advocacy and long-term support.”

The New Orleans Public Library now operates a 15-location system with a collection of more than 466,000 items and enriches the community with access to free services and resources. It is currently in year six of a ten year plan that focuses its efforts on improving programs for early literacy, workforce development and digital and mobile outreach to patrons.

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“We could not do what we do without support,” said Emily Painton, executive director & city librarian of the New Orleans Public Library. “This is a major step forward in sustaining vital programs and deepening investment opportunities for the library’s future, ensuring we can better serve every New Orleanian.”

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library began in 1957 as an all-volunteer organization raising funds for library support. Over the years, it has added staff positions to add capacity and consistency to its fundraising, which has focused mainly on individual donors and used book sales. The New Orleans Public Library Foundation was founded in 1990 to create a professional fundraising enterprise for the library.