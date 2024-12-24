Liberty Bank and Trust President Todd McDonald Named to Forbes 2024 BLK 50 List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Liberty Bank and Trust Company President, Todd McDonald, has been named to the Forbes BLK 50 List for 2024, a list of the country’s fifty richest and most impactful Black entrepreneurs and executives. The Forbes BLK 50 List is a celebration of visionary Black leaders driving change across industries.

Liberty Bank issued a statement saying that this recognition highlights McDonald’s dedication to empowering communities, expanding access to financial resources, and championing equity nationwide and celebrates Black leaders breaking barriers and driving meaningful change.

The Liberty Bank and Trust Company initiatives include assisting in the implementation and support of community-based endeavors to improve quality of life, expanding access to secondary and higher education, and increasing the availability of affordable housing.

The Liberty Bank and Trust Company was chartered in 1972 in New Orleans with a focus on service, integrity and a sincere interest in community and business development. Over five decades later, Liberty Bank and Trust has over $1 billion in assets and branches in 11 states making it the largest black or African American owned financial institution in the United States.

In addition, since 1993, the Liberty Foundation has raised and donated more than $1 million in its efforts to make a positive impact on the people and the communities in which Liberty serves.