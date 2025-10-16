Lewis Marine Supply Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Seajet

NEW ORLEANS – Lewis Marine Supply, a Fort Lauderdale-based wholesale distributor serving boatyards, marinas, and marine retailers since 1956, has announced it has been named the exclusive U.S. distribution partner for Seajet, a global leader in premium underwater coatings and marine paints. Although Seajet is headquartered in Japan, its U.S. operations are managed by CMP Coatings, Inc. in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, where production and logistics for the American market are based.

The new distribution agreement marks a key advance in Seajet’s expansion into the U.S. marine coatings market. Lewis Marine will leverage its extensive infrastructure—including multiple warehouses across the Southeast and Gulf Coast and a catalog representing more than 400 manufacturers and more than 40,000 products—to expand Seajet’s access to marinas, repair yards, and retailers nationwide.

“Lewis Marine’s long-standing relationships within the boating community and their proven track record make them the perfect partner to expand Seajet in the U.S.,” said Ceyda Tuglu, Sales Manager of Seajet. “We share the same commitment to innovation, performance, and customer support, and together we are confident in building a strong presence in this market.”

CMP Coatings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chugoku Marine Paints, has supported U.S. production and distribution since 1989.

Together, the companies aim to streamline distribution and improve access to high-performance antifouling coatings throughout the U.S. market. The agreement designates Lewis Marine Supply as Seajet’s sole U.S. distributor, ensuring a consistent supply chain and availability for wholesale customers. Beyond distribution, Lewis Marine Supply will invest in education, training, and product awareness to help marine professionals understand the performance benefits of Seajet’s coatings.

“Bringing Seajet to the U.S. market is an exciting opportunity for our team and for the marinas and boatyards we serve,” said Stan Crooks, President and CEO of Lewis Marine Supply. “Seajet has built a reputation worldwide for durability and efficiency in underwater paints. We’re proud to deliver that same quality to our customers here in the States.”

Louisiana Presence and Distribution

Lewis Marine Supply has long served customers along the Gulf Coast, including in Louisiana, through both direct distribution and partnerships with regional marine retailers and service yards. “We’ve seen growing interest from marinas and boatyards in the New Orleans area as demand increases for high-performance antifouling and hull-protection solutions,” said Scott Spangler, Marketing, Events, and Business Development for Lewis Marine Supply.

Significance of the Gulf Coast Market

“The Gulf Coast — and Louisiana in particular — is a key region in our national expansion strategy for Seajet,” Spangler said. “The area’s strong recreational boating culture, vibrant service network, and active commercial marine sector make it an ideal environment for Seajet’s proven coatings technology. Our focus is to bring more efficient, durable underwater paint solutions to vessels that operate in the challenging warm-water conditions common to the region.”

Partnerships and Industry Engagement

“We’re currently exploring opportunities to collaborate with Gulf Coast-based distributors and marine trade associations, as well as to participate in upcoming regional boat shows,” said Spangler. “Our goal is to build lasting relationships with Louisiana’s marine community and strengthen the local supply chain for premium coatings.”

Opportunities in the Local Market

“As Seajet expands its U.S. presence through Lewis Marine Supply, we see strong potential for local economic growth — from supply-chain participation to increased product availability and technical support for service yards and boat owners across Louisiana,” Spangler said.

Seajet’s antifouling and underwater paint products are widely used in Europe and Asia, where they are known for reliability, ease of application, and long-lasting hull protection.

About Lewis Marine Supply

Founded in 1956, Lewis Marine Supply is a wholesale distributor specializing in marine products and solutions for marinas, boatyards, and retailers. With a commitment to service and innovation, Lewis Marine connects global brands with the U.S. marine industry through strong relationships and deep product knowledge. Learn more at lewismarinesupply.com

About Seajet

Seajet, a brand owned by Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP), a global leader in underwater paints and antifouling coatings, is a publicly traded company in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4617.T). Seajet offers advanced solutions for hull protection and performance, renowned for their quality and durability. Trusted by marine professionals and boat owners worldwide, Seajet products ensure reliable performance on every voyage. Learn more at seajet-usa.com