Letter from the President | Volume 1 2026

Welcome to the first 2026 issue of REGION Magazine. This edition highlights the partnerships, investments, and leadership helping position Southeast Louisiana for long-term success. From regional collaboration and transformative development projects to global trade and workforce readiness, the stories in this issue demonstrate how our communities are working together to compete and win in today’s dynamic economy.

The issue begins with a look at a growing spirit of regionalism across Greater New Orleans. The leaders of all 10 parishes are embracing a more coordinated approach to economic development, recognizing that the region’s greatest strengths emerge when local assets are aligned behind shared goals. Whether attracting new investment, advancing major infrastructure projects, or improving quality of life, this renewed commitment to collaboration is creating a stronger foundation for growth.

That collective vision is already taking shape through several transformational developments which are reshaping the region’s economic landscape. The next conversation explorse major projects including the redevelopment of the former Naval Support Activity East Bank, the restoration of Charity Hospital, the continued evolution of Gulf South Commerce Park, and new investments at Churchill Technology and Business Park. Together, these projects are creating opportunities for innovation, housing, workforce development, entrepreneurship, and business attraction that will influence the region for decades to come.

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The focus then shifts beyond the region’s borders with Louisiana Global Connect, a new partnership between the World Trade Center New Orleans and Louisiana Economic Development designed to unify the state’s international trade and investment efforts. By targeting key markets such as Japan and Australia and presenting a coordinated “Team Louisiana” approach, the initiative aims to strengthen the state’s position in the global economy and attract the next wave of foreign direct investment.

Of course, none of these opportunities are possible without a strong talent pipeline. That’s why the issue also highlights the work of ABC New Orleans/Bayou, which is helping train the next generation of skilled construction professionals through apprenticeship and craft training programs. As demand for skilled labor continues to grow across Louisiana, these efforts are creating pathways to rewarding careers that align with expanding workforce needs.

The issue also features a profile of NextGen Council Chair Lauren Mastio, a partner at Jones Walker LLP, whose career reflects the importance of preparation, leadership, and civic engagement. Her story offers insight into the next generation of leaders helping shape the future of New Orleans and the institutions that serve it.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Together, these stories tell the story of a region that is thinking bigger, acting collectively, and investing strategically in its future.

Thank you for your continued support of GNO, Inc. and the transformative work happening across our region.

Sincerely,

Michael Hecht