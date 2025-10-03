Letter from the President | 2025 Q3

Welcome to the Q3 2025 issue of REGION Magazine! This season, we turn our focus to the communities, industries, and institutions that continue to propel Greater New Orleans forward—from the River Region to the BioDistrict, from high-level planning to boots-on-the-ground innovation.

We begin in the River Region, where St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard and River Region Chamber Chair Ray Gregson share how a long-standing industrial base is evolving into a diversified economic powerhouse. With more than $4 billion in recent and active investment and a strong focus on energy transition and workforce readiness, this corridor is demonstrating how collaboration and shared infrastructure can lead to broad-based growth.

Zooming out to the state level, the newly released LED Strategic Plan charts a bold, comprehensive roadmap for accelerating Louisiana’s economic momentum. Crafted by Louisiana Economic Development and supported by partners like GNO, Inc., the plan addresses key challenges, such as talent retention and regional competitiveness, through bold action and measurable goals. With initiatives already underway to invest in shovel-ready sites, scale AI-enabled training, and attract high-wage jobs, the plan is more than a framework – it’s a call to action.

Next, we turn our attention to the growing biosciences sector, where world-class institutions are laying the foundation for the region’s next innovation economy. LSU Health New Orleans is nearing completion of a $100 million overhaul of its research facilities, while its faculty are leading critical studies into cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and HIV/AIDS with support from NIH and NSF. Meanwhile, researchers at Tulane University are pioneering new cancer imaging technologies through the ARPA-H initiative. Together, these efforts are creating new momentum for the BioDistrict and reinforcing New Orleans’ leadership in life sciences.

We also bring you two profiles that reflect the people behind the progress. First, we meet Louis Bartels of b1BANK, whose story bridges financial services and community engagement. Then, we introduce EXP, a multidisciplinary firm helping clients build bold, resilient projects across the Gulf South and beyond.

Together, these stories speak to a region that’s not just dreaming big, but delivering. From strategic planning to sectoral growth, from regional assets to individual leadership, Southeast Louisiana continues to rise as a model for smart, impactful development.

Thank you for your continued support of GNO, Inc. and the transformative work happening across our communities.

