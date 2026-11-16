Les Dames Expands Grants to Agriculture

NEW ORLEANS — Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans is expanding its financial support for women-owned businesses with a new agricultural grant and a restructured awards program that will distribute $7,500 in grants and culinary scholarships in 2027.

The organization’s Leading from the Heart Awards will provide two $2,250 grants, one supporting hospitality-related businesses and the other supporting agricultural operations, including crop production, livestock, aquaculture, horticulture and beekeeping. Two additional $1,500 scholarships will support women pursuing culinary and hospitality education at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) and Delgado Community College.

New Focus on Business Development at Les Dames

Now in its fifth year, Leading from the Heart is shifting from awards recognizing individual achievement and community contributions to grants providing direct financial support for business development. Previous recipients have used the awards for initiatives ranging from culinary education and workforce development to community gardening and food access. The restructured program establishes separate grants for hospitality-related businesses and agricultural operations, with applicants required to identify specific expenses and business development goals.

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“We wanted our Leading from the Heart Awards program to do more than recognize women for the work they’ve already done. We wanted to help them take the next step,” said Chaya Conrad, vice president of philanthropy for Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans. “By focusing on business development, agriculture and culinary education, we’re putting resources directly into the hands of women with ideas, ambition and a plan to move forward.”

The Business Development Grant is open to women-owned businesses in hospitality and related industries, including restaurants, bakeries, catering, lodging, food and beverage production, events and hospitality services. The Women in Agriculture Grant supports a broader range of agricultural businesses, including operations that do not directly serve the hospitality industry.

Applicants for either grant must operate a woman-owned business registered in Louisiana in the applicant’s name and based in one of the 10 parishes served by the chapter: Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Washington, St. Tammany, St. Bernard and St. Charles. Current Les Dames members and previous award recipients are not eligible.

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Both grants may be used for equipment, startup expenses or business expansion. Applicants must describe their financial needs, provide a proposed project budget and explain how the funding could strengthen their operations and benefit their communities.

The changes follow the appointment of Jennifer Kelley Killian as chapter president in October. Killian, who also serves as executive director of the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, identified expanding the organization’s philanthropic impact as a priority when she assumed the leadership role.

“Sometimes the difference between a good idea and a viable business is one piece of equipment, one investment, or one person willing to say, ‘We believe in what you’re doing,'” said Jennifer Kelley Killian, president of Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans. “We want women across our region to see these grants as an opportunity worth pursuing, whether they’re already connected to Les Dames or have never heard of us. If you have a business or agricultural operation with room to grow, we want to hear from you.”

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Building on Previous Awards

Since 2023, Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans has awarded $25,000 in grants to 10 women, supporting initiatives involving hospitality, culinary education, entrepreneurship and community food access. Funding for the awards comes from donations, ticket sales, fundraisers and other chapter events.

Previous recipients include Ashley Webb, co-founder of Barcelo Gardens, a community garden and farmers market in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward. Webb received a 2026 award to strengthen farm infrastructure and expand food distribution. In 2025, the organization awarded $2,500 to Mina Seck, community food director at SproutNOLA, a nonprofit supporting small-scale farmers, community gardeners and farmworkers in Louisiana. Her grant supported community classes focused on cooking, herbalism and the arts.

The previous awards demonstrate the chapter’s existing involvement in local agriculture and food production, while the new grant establishes a dedicated funding opportunity for women operating agricultural businesses.

The two $1,500 culinary scholarships will be administered directly by NOCHI and Delgado, with each institution managing eligibility and recipient selection.

Applications for the business development and agriculture grants opened Nov. 15 and close Dec. 15, 2026. Recipients are scheduled to be announced Feb. 15, 2027, with an awards celebration planned for March.Applications are available through the organization’s Business Development Grant and Women in Agriculture Grant forms. Students interested in the culinary scholarships should contact NOCHI or Delgado directly.