Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans Names 2026-27 Board

Jennifer Kelley Killian. Photo provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier has announced its 2026-2027 Board of Directors, naming Jennifer Kelley Killian, Executive Director of the LRA Education Foundation, as president of the local chapter of the international organization supporting women leaders in food, beverage and hospitality.

The seven-member board brings together leaders spanning nonprofit management, restaurants, baking and pastry, hotels, tourism, media and hospitality operations, reflecting the breadth of New Orleans’ food and hospitality community. Members elected the new slate of officers during the chapter’s Annual Meeting at The Windsor Court.

“I’m honored to serve as president of this remarkable organization of women in our hospitality community,” said Killian. “I hope to bring my nonprofit leadership experience to help us grow and make an even bigger impact, and to make philanthropy the thing people know us for.”

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A New Orleans native and Loyola University graduate, Killian brings more than two decades of nonprofit leadership experience to the role. As Executive Director of the LRA Education Foundation, she oversees programs strengthening Louisiana’s workforce by training over 2,200 high school students annually through ProStart® and investing nearly $1 million in scholarships to fuel Louisiana’s hospitality and culinary industries. She previously served as Director of the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund, where she managed scholarships and grant programs designed to support Latino youth pursuing careers through food.

Joining Killian on the 2026–2027 Board of Directors are:

VP of Communications – Cathryn Giff

Photo provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans.

General Manager of Hotel de la Monnaie and Vice President of Group Sales for Vacatia, Giff has more than 25 years of hospitality experience, including executive leadership positions with major hotel brands. She is also active with organizations including the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Skål International New Orleans, MSWIT, Krewe of Cork and Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré.

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VP of Membership – Melanie Young

Photo provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans.

A Certified Specialist of Wine, author and longtime food and beverage media professional, Young hosts The Connected Table Live and Fearless Fabulous You! podcasts. She previously owned a culinary events and PR agency in New York City, served as founding director of the James Beard Foundation Awards and created New York Restaurant Week. A Dame since 1998 and two-term past president of the New York chapter, she relocated to New Orleans in 2024.

VP of Philanthropy – Chaya Conrad

Photo provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans.

Conrad is the owner of Bywater Bakery, the neighborhood bakery and gathering place she opened with husband Alton Osborn. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, Conrad created the Berry Chantilly Cake while leading the pastry department at Whole Foods Arabella Station. Bywater Bakery, known for its community initiatives as well as its cakes, king cakes and live music, was named a 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalist.

VP of Programs – Courtney Dodson

Photo provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans.

Dodson is co-founder and Brand Manager of Envie Chocolates, a New Orleans artisanal chocolate company. Her hospitality career has included leadership roles in human resources, operations and general management across restaurant concepts ranging from quick service to fine dining.

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Secretary – Angela Aspiazu

Photo provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans.

Aspiazu is Co-Founder, President and Managing Partner of New Orleans Secrets, an award-winning tour company specializing in culinary, cultural and historical experiences. She is also co-author of Secret New Orleans: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, a Certified Travel Advisor with Fora Travel and a board member of Mid-South Women in Travel.

Treasurer – Chef Bunny Young

Photo provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans.

Young is the owner of Crawbabies LLC, the New Orleans restaurant and catering company she founded in 2022 after a 25-year career in accounting. She is also the creator and host of The Roux With Chef Bunny on WBOK 1230AM, recognized as the city’s first food and beverage radio show and podcast helmed by a Black woman. Her work has been featured on PBS’ America the Bountiful and NPR’s All Things Considered.

Under its new leadership, Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans will continue its focus on education, mentorship, professional development and philanthropy while strengthening connections among women throughout the region’s hospitality community.