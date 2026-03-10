Les Dames d’Escoffier Names 2026 Honorees. Image provided by Les Dames d’Escoffier.

NEW ORLEANS — Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) New Orleans has announced the recipients of the 2026 Leading from the Heart Awards, which honor women in the 10-parish Greater New Orleans area making a meaningful impact in hospitality, sustainability, and food justice. This year, LDEI New Orleans will present awards to Chef Martha Wiggins, Executive Chef and Chief Culinary Officer at Café Reconcile; Chassidy Walker, lead bartender at Fritai; and Ashley Webb, co-founder of Barcelo Gardens. Each recipient will receive a $2,500 grant.

“This year’s recipients represent the kind of leadership that changes communities through food access, mentorship, and opportunity,” said Dee Lavigne, president of Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans. “Ashley, Martha, and Chassidy are building pathways for others, and their work reflects the very best of our mission.”

“Our chapter is proud to invest in leaders whose impact extends far beyond their own kitchen or business,” said Rebecca Schattman, vice president of philanthropy. “These grants support community-centered work — from bringing fresh produce to neighborhoods that need it, to expanding career opportunities for young people, to uplifting and mentoring service industry professionals who keep this city moving.”

- Sponsors -

The grants will be presented at the Leading from the Heart Awards breakfast on March 18 at Nolé (2001 St. Charles Ave.) at 8:30 AM. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $55 and proceeds from the breakfast support LDEI New Orleans’ mission to inspire, advance, and support women in food, beverage, and hospitality to achieve excellence in leadership and philanthropy. Tickets and additional details are available at here.

Ashley Webb, Company Award Recipient

Ashley Webb, co-founder of Barcelo Gardens, transformed access to fresh food in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward by turning an abandoned lot into a thriving community garden, educational hub, and farmers market in one of the city’s largest food deserts. Through pop-ups, partnerships with farmers, and free gardening classes, she brings fresh, affordable produce directly to families in need. Support from the Leading from the Heart Award will strengthen farm infrastructure, expand community distribution, and ensure her work continues to nourish and empower the neighborhood.

Chef Martha Wiggins, Individual Award Recipient

Chef Martha Wiggins, Executive Chef and Chief Culinary Officer at Café Reconcile, transforms lives through hospitality by mentoring young people facing barriers to employment. The Leading from the Heart Award will help expand her impact by strengthening program infrastructure and creating greater opportunities for New Orleans youth to build sustainable culinary careers.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Chassidy Walker, Individual Award Recipient

Chassidy Walker, lead bartender at Fritai NOLA, is a hospitality professional and mentor dedicated to uplifting New Orleans’ service industry community. Through the Leading from the Heart Award, she will further her education and support local organizations to expand access and opportunity for the next generation of bartenders and hospitality leaders.

About Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

Les Dames d’Escoffier International is a global philanthropic organization of women leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality who create supportive communities and provide leadership, education, and philanthropic events. The New Orleans chapter was founded in 2017 and supports its community through grants, volunteerism, and mentorship.