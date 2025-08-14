Lendistry Lifts Local Delivery Business

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — With the help of a flexible financing program from Lendistry, a minority-led "fintech" and small business lender, Louisiana entrepreneur Ellis Sandifer has grown his company, 2’EAZY LLC, from a one-man trucking operation into a thriving small business and local job creator.

Sandifer began his career delivering antique furniture, mattresses, and other large items as an employee. After excelling in the role, he decided to strike out on his own, eventually saving enough to put down half the cost of a box truck. The timing aligned with a surge in pandemic-era delivery demand, but inconsistent revenue left him struggling to stay afloat.

To stabilize the business, he applied to become a driver for a major e-commerce platform—ultimately landing a contract with Amazon. Still, the challenges of growing and maintaining a small fleet remained. That’s when Sandifer turned to Lendistry, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and SBA-preferred lender.

Through Lendistry’s revenue-based financing (RBF) program—designed specifically for small "middle mile" carriers like 2’EAZY—Sandifer gained access to a flexible repayment structure tied to his company’s income. The added stability allowed him to expand his fleet to four trucks, hire additional drivers (including members of his own family), and create steady jobs within the community.

“The Lendistry loan program gave me security,” said Sandifer. “A lot of issues can come out of nowhere with truck maintenance that knock you off your shoes, but with this financing available, I didn't have to choose between purchasing new trucks and fixing old ones. Now I have four trucks, I've paid off my first loan and am ready for more.”

Revenue-based financing differs from traditional lending by offering payments that scale with monthly revenue—giving small businesses more flexibility during slow periods and greater cash flow during strong months. For logistics entrepreneurs like Sandifer, it’s a model that supports long-term growth in a capital-intensive industry.

“I was working so hard for five years, and thanks to this program I can finally see the business running itself,” Sandifer said. “I finally see the work paying off. I didn't believe opportunities like this could exist.”

Lendistry said it was proud to support 2’EAZY LLC as part of its broader mission to help underserved entrepreneurs access capital and build sustainable businesses. Sandifer’s experience also reflects a wider push by the company to expand flexible financing to small carriers nationwide.

Amazon and Lendistry recently announced they are expanding their partnership through the Relay Carrier Financing Program, offering technology-enabled, revenue-based financing to Amazon Relay’s middle mile carriers. The two organizations are well-positioned to join forces: Amazon surpassed FedEx in 2020 and UPS in 2022 by parcel volume, and the long-haul carriers hauling those parcels are frequently small businesses. Lendistry has funded more than 6,600 trucking businesses since its inception with grant and loan capital.

The Relay Carrier Financing Program adapts Revenue-Based Financing to allow growing businesses to retain more revenue during stronger months. Francisco Ramirez, CFO/COO of R&M Logistics, said the approach helped his company improve cash flow.

“Our Company had a couple short-term loan contracts with the highest interest rate, and I requested funds from Lendistry to pay those loans and get cash for operating our company. Lendistry gave me a quick option to cover the short-term loan and a friendly process to complete it," said Ramirez. "We paid our short-term loan and improved our operations with the remaining balance, and now we have a healthy cash flow due to reducing our monthly payment for the loan.”

Independent reviewers give the lender solid marks but encourage transparency. United Capital Source (UCS) rates Lendistry 4.25 out of 5, while cautioning that eligibility criteria and cost details can be opaque. As with any financing, customers are advised to clarify key terms such as interest rates, fees, and timelines before committing.

“With its Relay program, Amazon Transportation Services uses technology to meet business owners where they are and serve them quickly and efficiently—they’re speaking Lendistry’s language,” said Everett K. Sands, Lendistry CEO. “When freight businesses need capital to grow their fleets or maintain their operations, they’re often limited to merchant cash advances. We’re excited to provide them with an innovative and responsible alternative through this partnership.”

Lendistry began its relationship with Amazon through the Amazon Community Lending Program. In the program’s pilot stages, the fintech lent more than $35 million to over 800 sellers—surpassing the pilot’s original goal of $10 million. The program became permanent in 2022.

About Lendistry

B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a minority-led fintech that provides innovative lending products for small businesses and administers grant programs for government agencies nationwide. Headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone, Lendistry uses technology and community partnerships to overcome systemic barriers to capital access. In 2024, Lendistry CEO Everett K. Sands was an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Greater Los Angeles award winner.

Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications and is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. Lendistry SBLC, LLC is an SBA Preferred Lender and the nation’s only African American-led SBA designated Small Business Lending Company.

In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry provides economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities.