Legion of Mars to Roll in Uptown New Orleans with a Squadron of Special Guests

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans’ only Mardi Gras parade dedicated to celebrating all those who serve our country, the Legion of Mars, will feature true hero-celebrity guest riders including New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) officers, U.S. Military members, Los Angeles firefighters, local healthcare workers, and former Saints punter and Super Bowl champion Thomas Morstead.

The Legion of Mars krewe is comprised of active duty military, veterans, first responders, and patriotic civilian friends and supporters who ride in a “Parade of Patriots,” with themed floats saluting each branch of the Armed Forces, plus local police and fire departments and other first responders.

The parade rolls at 11:30 a.m. on the traditional Uptown New Orleans route on Feb. 22.

- Sponsors -

“In our 12th year, we pay tribute to true American heroes riding in our Mars Parade, namely the four NOPD Officers who saved lives on New Years Day, brave members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, and several wounded warriors. These heroes have impacted the lives around them for the better. This ride is a small token of thanks from our Mars Krewe and our distinguished riders: U.S. Congressman Troy Carter, State Rep. Delisha Boyd, members of our New Orleans City Council, and our 2025 Grand Marshall, USMC Lieutenant General Anderson!” Legion of Mars Krewe Captain Rico Alvendia said.

The Krewe will feature true hero-celebrity guest riders including four NOPD officers who responded to the New Year’s Day terror attack:

NOPD Sgt. Nigel Daggs

NOPD Ofc. Jacobie Jordan

NOPD Ofc. Christian Beyer

NOPD Ofc. Joseph Rodrique

These officers will ride on a Louisiana float which Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser donated for this special purpose. This New Orleans Heroes float will be float #6.

Additionally, former Saints punter and Super Bowl champion Thomas Morstead will ride alongside several wounded warriors and American heroes on a float built to resemble a tank, which will close out the parade as float #18.

“As we join in the Mardi Gras festivities New Orleans is known for, it is great to see the members of the Mars Krewe work to incorporate the men and women who have given so much to our community and country. I’m excited to ride with the krewe and share in the celebration with some of our local heroes,” remarked U.S. Congressman Carter.

While Louisiana faced several challenges at the start of the year, families in California were battling devastating wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes. In recognition of the bravery of the men and women fighting these fires, the “Legal Eagles” float, led by Float Lieutenants Kiley Grombacher and Bryan Aylstock, is sponsoring three firefighters who combatted these flames, in partnership with the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighter’s Fund.

- Sponsors -

“The resilience and sacrifice of these firefighters embodies the true spirit of service. Even in the face of personal loss, they stood strong to protect others. We are honored to welcome Eric Gonzelez, Michael Perea and Wesley Brinson to the Mars Krewe to recognize their bravery and selflessness,” Grombacher and Aylstock stated.

The 2025 Mars Parade will also include the new “Mars Healthcare Heroes” float dedicated to the patriotic healthcare professionals and advocates who take great care of our community.

Dr. Neil Jolly, the Healthcare Heroes float lieutenant and interventional pain physician at Louisiana Pain Specialists, spearheaded this initiative, stating, “For more than a decade the Mars Krewe has gone above and beyond to recognize first responders and military heroes. I am proud to step it up a notch this year with the addition of this float dedicated to local healthcare workers, supporters, and patient survivors across all local institutions. Every person on this float plays a role in our community’s health and wellbeing.”

Thanks to donations from members of the community to the Mars Hero Fund in all amounts—from $5 to thousands of dollars —all of the parade’s American hero guest riders will ride totally free of charge.

The full parade will feature the U.S. Marine Corps band and more than 500 riders on 20 floats provided by Kern Studios.

The Mars Krewe said it welcomes donations of any amount to support the Krewe’s year-round philanthropic activities for veteran families and first responders in need.

About Mars Hero Fund

The Mars Hero Fund is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charitable corporation that honors and supports United States veterans, active and reserve military, as well as first responders and their families. Since 2013, the fund’s purpose has remained steadfast in actively pursuing, engaging and funding activities for the betterment of its beneficiaries who tirelessly defend and safeguard America and its communities. Learn more at marsherofund.org Donations ranging from five to a thousand dollars allow American Hero guest riders to ride free of charge. To learn more please visit www.MarsHeroFund.org.

About the Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firefighter’s Fund

The Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firefighter’s Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity, founded in 1906, and dedicated to helping the families of Los Angeles firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty. The Fund assists hero firefighter families with financial, emotional and other much-needed support, including covering the cost of rent, food, clothing and utilities. Approximately 25 firefighters have been displaced as a result of the recent wildfires that ravaged Southern California communities (including a three-firefighter family whose home in Altadena was destroyed while one of them fought the Palisades fire). 100% of donations to their special, Wildfire Fund will go directly to the firefighter families facing devastating losses as a result of the January 2025 wildfires.