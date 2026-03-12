Lefort’s Seafood Expands in Marrero

MARRERO, La. – Lefort’s Seafood Restaurant has expanded with a second location in Marrero, a move celebrated on March 11 by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Home Bank and community leaders. The longtime Westbank seafood market, well known for its fresh, local offerings, marked a major milestone for the family-owned business and the continued growth of Jefferson Parish’s seafood industry.

The new restaurant operates from the former site of Sal’s Seafood, a local seafood restaurant that had operated from the same building for more than four decades. Through the acquisition and redevelopment of the property, Lefort’s Seafood Restaurant continues the legacy of a longstanding seafood location while growing its own brand and reaching new customers.

Partnership Fuels Expansion

The project was made possible through a partnership between JEDCO and Home Bank. Lefort’s Seafood’s $565,000 property acquisition was financed through a structure similar to the SBA 504 loan program. The expansion retained seven existing jobs and created three new positions, with nearly 50 employees now working across Lefort’s Seafood’s two locations.

“This project is a great example of how strategic partnerships can help local businesses grow and continue serving their communities,” said Jerry Bologna, President and CEO of JEDCO. “Lefort’s Seafood is a beloved local brand, and we were proud to work with Home Bank to support this expansion. Investments like this strengthen Jefferson Parish’s small business community, create jobs, and keep our commercial corridors vibrant.”

“Home Bank is proud to support Lefort’s Seafood as they continue building their Westbank legacy. Partnering with JEDCO on this project helps ensure a local favorite stays part of Jefferson Parish while creating new opportunities for the community,” said Chris Braud, Home Bank New Orleans Market President.

From Roadside Seafood to Westbank Staple

Founded in 2004 by Jody Lefort, Lefort’s Seafood began as a modest operation after years of selling fresh seafood roadside from the back of a truck. The seafood market developed a steady customer base thanks to its authentic boils and family recipes.

In 2020, after his father’s passing, Brandon Lefort took over the business and made the decision to carry on the family business. The opportunity to acquire the former Sal’s Seafood property allowed Lefort’s to expand operations, add restaurant space, and continue the seafood tradition associated with the location.

“Lefort’s has always been about family, community, and supporting our local fishing industry,” said Brandon Lefort, owner of Lefort’s Seafood. “I had been looking to expand the business for some time and while I located several viable options across the region, something always drew me back to the Westbank. When the opportunity came up to purchase this building, it felt like the right way to grow while honoring a place that means a lot to both my family and the residents here. With the help of Home Bank and JEDCO, we were able to make that vision a reality.”

Lefort’s Seafood offers a selection of live, fresh and prepared seafood dishes along with Southern Louisiana favorites such as red beans, gumbo and jambalaya. The restaurant serves only domestic seafood products, including Lake Des Allemands catfish, Gulf shrimp and locally sourced crabs and crawfish.

Jefferson Parish leaders say the project highlights the importance of supporting locally owned businesses that contribute to the region’s culture and economy.

“Seafood and hospitality are part of the identity of Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Lefort’s expansion represents the kind of homegrown success story we love to see, an established local business investing in our community, supporting our seafood industry, and creating new opportunities for residents.”

District 2 Councilman Deano Bonano noted that the investment also helps maintain activity in a well-known commercial location in Marrero.

“This building has been a gathering place for seafood lovers for many years, and it’s exciting to see that tradition continue with Lefort’s,” said Councilman Deano Bonano. “The Lefort family’s commitment to the Westbank and to our local seafood industry makes this expansion especially meaningful for the community.”

Strengthening the Local Seafood Economy

The new location allows Lefort’s Seafood to expand its production capacity and serve more customers while continuing to source seafood directly from Louisiana fishermen. Situated near the heart of the state’s fishing industry, the business can obtain fresh seafood from local suppliers within minutes of the restaurant’s doors.

The project also involved partnerships with several Louisiana-based companies, including Fearless Construction (Marrero), High Performance Cookers (Covington), Louisiana Best Seafood (Harahan), Bergeron’s Seafood (Livonia), Sysco Foods and Coca-Cola Bottling.