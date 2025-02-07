LED Showcases Natrx Among Top Louisiana Businesses

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Natrx, a leading provider of nature-based infrastructure solutions, showcased its cutting-edge coastal resilience technologies at Louisiana Innovation Day, held by Louisiana Economic Development (LED). In conjunction with Super Bowl LIX, the event brought together local business leaders, entrepreneurs and visitors for an all-day symposium highlighting Louisiana’s business-friendly environment and future investment opportunities.

LED leadership hosted panels about the state’s investment landscape and unveiled a new video campaign with films featuring Natrx and three other innovative companies that have found success in Louisiana. The campaign pinpointed Natrx as a leading example of what is possible for a start-up business in Louisiana, from its foundation, initial research and technology development at Louisiana State University, to the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Amelia, La., which supports projects throughout the United States, from Hawaii to Louisiana to North Carolina, and around the world.

“At Super Bowl LIX, we are delivering a message to all economic development leaders and investors here for the big game: Louisiana is open for business,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development. “Natrx is a perfect example of how Louisiana is helping business leaders take great ideas and turn them into profitable, growing businesses.”

In the Natrx film, viewers can see how the company’s adaptive technology, known as ExoForms or “Cajun Coral,” is locally manufactured and deployed across the state and globally. This technology works with the natural environment to create thriving artificial reefs for sea life or to develop living shorelines to increase coastal resilience.

“Drawing from our experience as Louisianians, we dedicated ourselves to creating technologies that support marine habitats and combat coastal land loss. After developing our proprietary technology, in Louisiana we found supportive partners, a friendly business environment, and the necessary resources to scale our solutions. Today, we manufacture thousands of ExoForms each year at our facility in South Louisiana and transport them to global project locations,” said Tyler Ortego, Natrx General Manager of Coastal Solutions.

By leveraging the momentum of Super Bowl LIX and providing a platform for innovative companies like Natrx, Louisiana Innovation Day helped facilitate connections between company leaders, national investors, policymakers, and industry experts committed to sustainable environmental solutions and long-term economic development.

About Natrx

Natrx applies its proprietary, nature-based technologies to address coastal resilience, habitat restoration, and asset protection challenges. The company’s solutions promote balance between the natural and built worlds to deliver a new standard for sustainable resilience and positive economic impact. Natrx solutions are designed for the performance requirements of large-scale public and private asset owners and are recognized for delivering real-world results.