LED Launches Source Louisiana Accelerator

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has launched the Source Louisiana Accelerator Program, a six-month course to help Louisiana businesses strengthen their operations, meet buyer standards and get prepared to compete for procurement and contracting opportunities with major projects across the state.

The program is designed to help companies become “contract-ready,” equipping them with the processes and documentation large corporations and industrial projects require when selecting suppliers.

Building on the momentum of Source Louisiana, the accelerator program strengthens Louisiana’s supplier ecosystem by aligning local businesses with nationally and globally recognized standards — placing them in the pipeline of opportunity for long-term growth and increased visibility in competitive markets.

LED: Preparing Louisiana Businesses for Major Projects

Louisiana is preparing local suppliers to capture spending from the wave of large industrial, infrastructure and energy projects coming to the state.

“Louisiana is advancing major projects across key industries statewide, and that momentum creates real opportunity for our businesses,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “The Source Louisiana Accelerator Program helps companies strengthen their operations, meet buyer expectations and position themselves to compete at the next level. This is about building long-term competitiveness for Louisiana businesses.”

Delivered in partnership with Blue Wave, a national supplier development and procurement training firm, the program combines in-person and virtual sessions to help participants strengthen the core processes, policies and capabilities that matter most in procurement and contracting decisions.

“We are proud for Blue Wave to be partnering with LED in the delivery of this program across Louisiana,” said Eduardo Nunez, co-founder of Blue Wave. “Seventy percent of our more than 1,200 graduates report revenue growth within a year of completing the program, and we’re proud to support Louisiana companies as they compete for high-value opportunities.”

Source Louisiana Accelerator Benefits

Through the Source Louisiana Accelerator Program, participating businesses will:

Learn what major buyers expect from qualified suppliers.

Strengthen internal systems and operational competitiveness.

Connect with major buyers and industry partners.

Earn Blue Wave badge signaling supplier readiness.

The program includes two cohorts per year, engaging approximately 50 companies per cohort. Applications for the first 2026 cohort are open and will close March 31.

A Growing Focus on Procurement Readiness

Programs like the Source Louisiana Accelerator reflect a broader push across the state to help local companies compete for procurement opportunities tied to large projects. Institutions such as the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have launched similar initiatives through programs like the WIN with NOENMCC series, which prepares small and emerging businesses to meet bidding, compliance and operational requirements needed to compete for major contracts.

In addition to the accelerator, Louisiana businesses can increase their visibility through Source Louisiana, the state’s online business directory connecting companies with prime contractors and major projects. The platform is used by large-scale projects — including Entergy, Hyundai, Woodside and Meta — to identify qualified local suppliers. Businesses can register at SourceLouisiana.com to showcase their capabilities and compete for upcoming opportunities.

For more information about the Source Louisiana Accelerator Program and application guidelines, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/slap.