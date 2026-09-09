LED Invests $2M in Gulf South Commerce Park

MANDEVILLE, La. – Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has finalized a $2 million FastSites investment to expand Gulf South Commerce Park in St. Tammany Parish, supporting the development of more than 300 additional acres and growing the park’s shovel-ready site inventory.

“What we’re seeing across Louisiana, and now at Gulf South Commerce Park, is growing confidence in our markets and a willingness to invest ahead of demand. FastSites helps us meet that confidence with action by preparing more space for companies to grow and giving the Northshore another competitive platform for investment and job creation,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

The state’s investment will support land acquisition that will grow the park from 92 acres to nearly 400 and wetlands mitigation for the next development phase of Gulf South Commerce Park. The work is part of a larger effort across the 1,000-acre master-planned business park and will create additional sites for manufacturing, distribution, logistics and other large-scale commercial projects.

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“St. Tammany Parish has emerged as one of Louisiana’s fastest-growing business markets, supported by a skilled workforce and continued growth in manufacturing output. With sustained tenant demand meeting limited supply, Steel 12 represents a rare opportunity to deliver institutional-quality space to the region’s most demanding logistics and manufacturing users. The FastSites investment is central to that opportunity by enhancing Gulf South Commerce Park’s development readiness, shortening project timelines, and giving prospective tenants the confidence of fully vetted, construction-ready sites,” said Blue Steel Development Executive Vice President of Investments Matt Hubert.

Positioned along the Interstate 12 corridor in Mandeville, Gulf South Commerce Park offers large-scale contiguous acreage and flexibility for build-to-suit, speculative and campus-style development. The site has access to electric capacity, fiber and natural gas infrastructure, with planned water and sewer capacity, and comprehensive zoning and development entitlements already in place.

“This investment gives St. Tammany Parish more room to grow alongside the businesses choosing the Northshore. By expanding the inventory of development-ready property, we are creating more opportunities for new employers, new investment and long-term economic growth,” said Louisiana State Rep. Jay Galle.

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Gulf South Commerce Park Private Development

Private investment is already taking shape at Gulf South Commerce Park, where Crosby Development Company and Blue Steel Development are constructing Steel 12 @ Gulf South Commerce Park. The 200,555-square-foot Class A distribution facility is designed for manufacturing, distribution and logistics users and represents the first vertical development within the fully entitled campus. Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2027.

The broader site-readiness work is expected to be completed by the end of 2028, with infrastructure expansion being coordinated alongside ongoing development.

“Gulf South Commerce Park represents an important opportunity for St. Tammany to build on the infrastructure investments we’ve made to support economic development. Our Parish’s economic future is bolstered by preparing for the opportunities ahead, and this FastSites funding gives us the tools to attract the businesses, investments and jobs of tomorrow,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper.

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As part of FastSites’ revolving investment model, repayment is set to begin in fall 2027, with the full $2 million returned by 2031. This structure allows Louisiana to reinvest those funds into future site and infrastructure projects across the state.

“FastSites strengthens Gulf South Commerce Park’s ability to compete for transformative projects and positions St. Tammany to attract new investment, quality jobs and long-term economic opportunity. We’re grateful to LED and our state legislators for this important investment,” said President and CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporations Russell Richardson.

“Companies doing logistics work need facilities they can occupy immediately, not sites they have to wait years to develop. The Crosby family’s vision to develop this spec building puts St. Tammany Parish in a position to compete for that business the moment it comes looking, rather than starting the clock after a company has already chosen another location. That alignment with LED and the state Legislature, who together created and funded the FastSites program, makes that kind of readiness possible,” said President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht.

LED FastSites

The Louisiana Legislature recently appropriated an additional $50 million to FastSites, bringing the Site Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Fund to $200 million. The program’s next application round is expected to open in October, giving communities and site owners another opportunity to advance infrastructure and site-readiness projects across Louisiana.