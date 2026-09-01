LED Invests $10M in Esperanza Business Park

LULING, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has finalized a $10 million FastSites investment to extend Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway through Esperanza Business Park in St. Charles Parish. The project will open access to more than 1,000 acres of undeveloped commercial and industrial property, positioning the site for its next phase of growth.

“Esperanza has the scale, location and industrial infrastructure to compete for major investment,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “FastSites allows us to build on those strengths by improving access now, before the next opportunity arrives, and giving St. Charles Parish more capacity to attract projects that can create jobs and investment for years to come.”

The state’s investment will support construction of a more than two-mile extension of Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway from its current terminus to LA 3127. The project will create a continuous connection through the park and include associated utility infrastructure improvements to support future development.

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“Our family has worked for years to position Esperanza Business Park for long-term growth,” Esperanza Land, LLC Owner Debra Dufresne Vial said. “LED’s FastSites investment will extend critical roadway and utility infrastructure into the undeveloped portion of the property and provides site access from LA3127. This direct access positions the site to compete for major projects with the speed and infrastructure readiness companies expect.”

Opening Access to 1,000 Acres – Esperanza

Located near the foot of the Hale Boggs Bridge, Esperanza Business Park offers access to I-310, the Mississippi River, Union Pacific rail, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the Port of South Louisiana. Major electrical transmission, natural gas and hydrogen pipeline infrastructure also cross the property.

“The road being built by this project unlocks 1,000 acres of land that would otherwise continue to sit undeveloped and its potential unrealized,” President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht said. “The road access this creates not only helps bring a fully marketable site to life, but continues a legacy from the Vial family and neighboring landowners who have shaped the area’s future. Thanks to this funding from Louisiana Economic Development’s FastSites program, that obstacle is being cleared, opening the door to a massive scale of development in St. Charles Parish.”

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The developed portion of the business park is approaching buildout and is home to a mix of distribution, industrial service and contracting companies. The roadway and utility improvements will open the next phase of Esperanza for commercial and industrial development. Site analysis and preconstruction engineering are underway, with construction expected to begin in early 2027 and be completed by fall 2028.

“Major economic development projects require more than just vacant land – they require smart investments in infrastructure to make these sites attractive to businesses that bring jobs to our community,” Louisiana State Sen. Greg Miller said. “This FastSites investment addresses a critical need at Esperanza Business Park and gives St. Charles Parish another competitive asset to pursue new investments and jobs to further it’s position as a regional leader in being a great place to do business.”

“St. Charles Parish has long been one of Louisiana’s most important industrial corridors, and this investment gives us more room to build on that strength,” Louisiana State Rep. Sylvia Taylor said. “Opening this property for future development creates new opportunities to attract employers, investment and quality jobs while supporting the continued growth of our local economy.”

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As part of FastSites’ revolving investment model, repayment is set to begin in 2028, with the full $10 million returned by mid-2033. This revolving investment model allows Louisiana to reinvest those funds into future site and infrastructure projects, expanding the pipeline of development-ready sites statewide.

“This project unlocks a tremendous economic development opportunity while also providing much-needed connectivity for St. Charles Parish and its residents,” Parish President Matthew Jewell said. “The state’s investment through FastSites allows for the extension of Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway to LA 3127, opening access to one of the most strategically positioned development sites in Louisiana. This investment will strengthen our ability to compete for major new projects, create jobs, attract private investment, and support long-term growth. We’re grateful to Governor Landry, Secretary Bourgeois, and our private-sector partners for recognizing the potential of this site and helping us make this generational investment a reality.”

The Louisiana Legislature recently appropriated an additional $50 million to FastSites, bringing the Site Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Fund to $200 million. The program’s next application round is expected to open in October, giving communities and site owners another opportunity to advance infrastructure and site-readiness projects across Louisiana.