LED Invests $1.2M in Franklinton Industrial Park

FRANKLINTON, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has finalized a $1.2 million FastSites investment to prepare 75 acres at Franklinton Industrial Park for industrial development, supporting expansion by existing businesses and creating additional capacity for new employers in Washington Parish.

“The strongest sites don’t just create space for one project, they create the conditions for continued investment,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Franklinton Industrial Park already has companies investing and looking to grow. FastSites allows us to build on that momentum by putting the infrastructure in place for existing businesses to expand and more industry to follow.”

The state’s investment will support roadway construction and improvements as well as water and sewer infrastructure across Franklinton Industrial Park. Pre-construction and site analysis began this summer, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2027 and be completed by fall 2027.

- Sponsors -

“The Franklinton Industrial Park represents a tremendous opportunity to bring new jobs, investment and long-term economic growth to our community and rural Washington Parish,” Franklinton Mayor Darwin Sharp said. “Through our partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, the FastSites investment will advance the park’s development readiness and strengthen Franklinton’s ability to compete for future industrial opportunities.”

Located within Franklinton city limits, the industrial park is an LED Certified Industrial Site, a designation indicating the property has undergone state-required due diligence and third-party engineering review. LED’s Louisiana Site Selection database lists 100 acres as currently available for development, with the FastSites investment set to prepare 75 of those acres. Situated just off Louisiana Highway 10, the park offers connections to Louisiana Highway 25, Interstate 55, Interstate 12 and Franklinton Airport, along with access to electricity, municipal water, natural gas, sewer, telecommunications and fiber-optic service.

Franklinton Industrial Park – Building for Future Growth

Franklinton Industrial Park is home to Acme Machine & Welding LLC, a machining and fabrication company serving industries including offshore, mechanical/civil and aerospace; GIS – Grand Isle Shipyard; and the Louisiana National Guard Franklinton Readiness Center in partnership with the 205th Engineering Brigade. The FastSites improvements are intended to support expansion by current tenants while positioning the park to attract additional industrial employers.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“This investment strengthens the foundation for companies already investing in Franklinton Industrial Park, including Acme Welding & Fabrication and Grand Isle Shipyard,” Greater New Orleans, Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht said. “Infrastructure like this builds confidence in a location, which brings in new business and helps existing industry grow. The foresight of LED and the Legislature in creating the FastSites program is positioning Greater New Orleans and Louisiana not simply to respond to the next opportunity, but to be ready for it and to win it.”

“This FastSites investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Franklinton Industrial Park and Washington Parish’s potential for industrial growth,” Washington Parish Economic Development Foundation Executive Director D’Ann Davis said. “Through our partnership with LED, we are transforming a promising site into a competitive, development-ready destination—one capable of attracting significant private investment, creating quality jobs and generating lasting opportunity across our rural communities.”

Franklinton Industrial Park was one of 19 sites across 16 parishes selected in March for the inaugural round of FastSites investments. The program was created under Act 365 of the 2025 legislative session and is now backed by a $200 million fund for site development and infrastructure projects across Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

Photo from Oct. 2025 launch of FastSites. (Photo by Kelly Hite).

As part of the FastSites program, the Franklinton Industrial Park investment is structured to return capital to the state as development moves forward. Under the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement governing the project, repayment of the state’s $1.2 million is scheduled to begin in September 2027, with the full amount returned to the state by 2031. LED says the revolving investment model allows the state to reinvest returned funds in future site and infrastructure projects.

LED will begin accepting applications for the next round of FastSites in October 2026.