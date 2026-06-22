LED Highlights $27B in Large-Scale International Investment

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana continues to attract large-scale international investment, with foreign companies advancing projects worth more than $27 billion statewide according to a recent overview released by Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

The agency says Louisiana has ranked among the top two states for international investment (foreign direct investment) per capita over the past 20 years, citing the Financial Times.

Louisiana also ranks fourth nationally in export value, according to U.S. Census trade data, and is home to five of the nation’s 15 busiest ports by tonnage. LED estimates that nearly 5% of all U.S. foreign direct investment is located in Louisiana.

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Large-Scale International Investment Projects in Louisiana

Several major projects illustrate the state’s growing appeal for international investment.

Woodside Energy

Australia-based Woodside Energy is advancing the $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, which LED describes as the largest foreign direct investment project in state history. Woodside and its contractors have committed more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers, including a contract worth more than $300 million awarded to Louisiana-based C&C Marine and Repair to construct four tugboats.

Hyundai Steel

South Korea-based Hyundai Steel is developing a $5.8 billion ultra-low-carbon electric arc furnace facility on approximately 1,700 acres at the RiverPlex MegaPark near Modeste in Ascension Parish. Construction began earlier this year, with operations expected to start in 2029.

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The project, announced in 2025 as Hyundai’s first U.S. low-carbon steel production site, is a collaboration between Hyundai, the world’s third-largest automaker, and POSCO, the world’s seventh-largest steel producer. The facility is expected to produce steel for automotive manufacturing, support thousands of construction jobs and create more than 1,000 permanent positions.

Some aspects of the project have drawn criticism from environmental and community advocates, including members of the Good Neighbors Louisiana coalition and the Sierra Club’s Delta Chapter, which have raised concerns about locating another major industrial facility in an already heavily industrialized corridor and called for additional emissions controls, increased community engagement and greater scrutiny of public incentives associated with the development.

Aclara Resources

In Ascension Parish, Chile-based Aclara Resources is developing a $277 million heavy rare earth separation facility intended to process materials used in permanent magnets, positioning Louisiana within a critical minerals supply chain supporting electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense applications.

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Shintech

Japan-based Shintech is investing $3.4 billion to expand PVC production, continuing a 25-year track record of growth in Louisiana that includes seven major projects totaling approximately $9 billion and making the company one of the state’s largest long-term foreign investors.

Air Liquide

France-based Air Liquide is investing $350 million to expand industrial gas infrastructure along the Mississippi River manufacturing corridor, supporting growing demand from manufacturers and energy producers operating in one of the nation’s largest concentrations of petrochemical and industrial facilities.

These Louisiana projects span a range of industries, including energy, steel, critical minerals, chemicals and industrial gases, illustrating the breadth of foreign investment flowing into Louisiana. Some represent new commitments by global companies entering the state for the first time, while others reflect long-term investors continuing to expand their Louisiana operations.

Connecting Louisiana Businesses – Source Louisiana and STEP

LED said it is working to help Louisiana businesses participate in major projects through initiatives such as Source Louisiana, an online supplier platform designed to connect companies with project developers and contractors. The state launched a companion accelerator program earlier this year to help businesses meet procurement standards and compete for contracting opportunities.

LED reported that approximately 1,300 companies registered with Source Louisiana during the platform’s first three months, while 16 large organizations obtained licenses to use the supplier discovery system.

LED also administers the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), which reimburses eligible small businesses for export-related expenses, including trade missions, international marketing, compliance testing and participation in trade shows. The program provides up to $10,000 per company and is intended to help businesses generate export sales and support jobs tied to foreign markets.