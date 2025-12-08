LED Faces Criticism Amid $64.5B Investment Wave

NEW ORLEANS – According to the latest Louisiana Economic Development (LED) data on projects launched since 2024, the state logged more than 30,700 new jobs and retained over 14,000 as a result of $64.5 billion in capital investment. This surge reflects a wave of mega-projects reshaping Louisiana’s economic landscape even as local communities question whether those gains translate into shared prosperity.

The data shows the state’s economy is increasingly shaped by large-scale investments in energy, technology and advanced manufacturing, including the Meta Hyperion Data Center in Richland Parish, with a campus footprint nearly the size of Manhattan, and Hyundai’s $5.8 billion facility planned for Donaldsonville at the RiverPlex MegaPark on the west bank of the Mississippi River. The Hyundai project alone is slated to generate 5,400 jobs.

Company / Project Parish Jobs Created Jobs Retained Investment Scale Meta – Hyperion Data Center Richland Approx. 500 permanent; 5,000+ construction – $10B 4M sq. ft. campus on 2,250 acres Hyundai Motor Group Ascension 5,400 – $5.8B Large process-industry facility Saronic Technologies Terrebonne 3,270 35 $300M Autonomous vessel manufacturing Neuro.io Terrebonne 2,786 – $100M Biotech Drone Institute Lafayette 1,400 7 $340K Drones Woodside Energy Group Calcasieu 1,000 – $17.5B LNG CF Industries Ascension 414 – $4B Ammonia, CCS Venture Global Plaquemines 300 500 $18B LNG expansion Mid South Extrusion Ouachita 38 – $17M Manufacturing expansion Hood Container Corporation EBR – 295 $118.9M Modernization Industrial Fabrics EBR 57 44 $8M Manufacturing expansion Southland Steel Fabricators EBR 197 340 $25M Steel fabrication PALA Interstate EBR 75 35 $1.9M Fabrication Boudreaux’s Jewelers St. Tammany 8 19 $4M Modernization ExxonMobil EBR – 2,200 $120.4M Job retention

Residents Challenge How Economic Development Decisions Are Made

As the pace of announcements accelerates, community groups and local residents conveyed anger and frustration at a Dec. 3 LED Rules Hearing, saying economic development is not beneficial if it comes at the expense of the people who live near these facilities. Critics said their concerns stem not only from the scale of these projects but from what they view as limited transparency surrounding large business negotiations.

- Sponsors -

The legally required hearing, held under the Louisiana Administrative Procedure Act, was convened for the public to comment on LED rules they believe are unlawful, outdated or overly burdensome. The hearing was not a question-and-answer. Its stated purpose was only ‘for LED to receive comments from interested parties regarding any LED rule which the person feels is contrary to law, is outdated, unnecessary, overly complex or burdensome,’ said Rodney Barnes, attorney with LED overseeing the session.

Advocates Say Industrial Growth Not Helping Locals

“This is the first I’ve ever seen an opportunity, and I’ve been doing this a long time, to address LED and some of the real inequities in policies,” said Anne Rolfes, director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, an environmental nonprofit that monitors industrial pollution and supports communities affected by petrochemical emissions.

She reminded the small gathering that LED’s stated purpose is economic development that results in a “shared prosperity,” but argued that the agency’s current approach is “absolutely on the side of corporations that are not even based in Louisiana.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Referencing Modest in Ascension Parish near several proposed industrial sites, Rolfes said residents have long been denied opportunities to build small businesses because the area was designated a conservation district. “Now suddenly Hyundai wants to come in and destroy the place and LED is totally behind that,” she said.

Rolfes cited poverty rates in Ascension Parish at 10 percent overall and 14 percent for children, adding that rates in the census tract targeted for new development by Exxon, Hyundai and CF Industries are far higher. “The poverty rate there is 43 percent and the child poverty rate according to the census data is 73 percent,” she said. She argued that industrial expansion has not improved conditions for families in these communities.

Rolfes said those disparities highlight what she views as a broader pattern of promises that have not translated into tangible benefits for longtime residents.

- Sponsors -

“What is so profoundly offensive, and I cannot emphasize this enough, is that LED and the parish are in there pretending that Hyundai, Exxon and CF are a remedy for this persistent poverty in Donaldsonville and the surrounding area. We understand that it’s going to wipe these places and the people who have lived there for generations off the map.”

LED Rejects Criticism

Emma Wagner, communications director for LED, rejected the criticism, saying in an emailed statement that the LED Secretary “is not going to respond to what amounts to an ambush not based on the actual work of economic development, bringing jobs and opportunity to the people of Louisiana.”

She said the administration believes Louisiana is now overcoming years of economic stagnation. “This state has long suffered from a failure to diversify our economy. What we have done over the past 23 months is unprecedented and transformational economic growth that has finally turned the tide of losing our people.”

Residents Cite Pollution, Transparency and Job Access Concerns

Representatives of St. John, St. James, St. Charles, Ascension, Cameron and Richland Parishes have raised concerns about a range of issues they say consistently surface around major industrial projects, including:

impacts on historic structures and cultural heritage

dangerous pollution and health effects

jobs not going to local residents

the safety of carbon capture and sequestration

NDAs and transparency in project negotiations

Residents from Ascension Parish pointed to the RiverPlex MegaPark, saying the area had previously been zoned as a conservation district because of environmental sensitivity before being offered as a location for new heavy industry.

Gail Leboeuf, founder and co-director of Inclusive Louisiana, said she is concerned about “the secrecy behind these plans, the additional dangerous element of carbon capture and sequestration projects that you want to fast-track, and vague public notices.” She said, “I’ve lived in St. James Parish for seventy-four years and I’m still waiting on economic development.”

Landry’s ‘Lightning Speed’ Order

Several speakers linked their concerns to Gov. Jeff Landry’s “Louisiana Lightning Speed Initiative,” an executive order directing state agencies to accelerate permitting and regulatory decisions to secure new industrial investments. They said the initiative has resulted in fast-moving deals that communities learn about only after key decisions are well underway.

But Wagner responded to this in her email by saying the Landry administration will “never apologize” for pursuing jobs and investment, arguing that higher wages remain the most effective tool for reducing poverty.

“The Governor and Secretary both firmly believe the absolute best way to lift people out of poverty is by giving them access to ever-growing wages. Anyone who would reject those opportunities clearly does not have the best interest of Louisiana citizens at heart.”