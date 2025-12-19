LED Announces Historic Results for 2025

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has announced historic results for 2025, the largest year of investment and job creation in Louisiana’s history, with more than $61 billion in capital investment and over 9,300 direct new jobs generated since Jan. These new jobs pay an estimated average salary of $91,000, which is $30,000 higher

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has announced historic results for 2025, the largest year of investment and job creation in Louisiana’s history, with more than $61 billion in capital investment and over 9,300 direct new jobs generated since Jan. These new jobs pay an estimated average salary of $91,000, which is $30,000 higher than the state average.

“This is what winning looks like, for we are no longer defined by what we were, but what we are becoming. Louisiana has entered a new era of growth powered by businesses that believe in Louisiana and our people. As we carry this momentum into the new year, one thing is clear: there is now a new standard for how Louisiana competes and wins,” said Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana.

In the past few weeks, more than $11.2 billion in new investment and nearly 2,500 new jobs have been announced statewide.

“Louisiana’s performance this year shows what is possible when we align our strategy with the needs of our workers and the ambitions of our businesses. The growth we are seeing isn’t just measured in investment; it’s measured in the quality of jobs being created. With new positions averaging more than $91,000 annually, more Louisiana families are accessing the kinds of wages that change lives. This is the progress we planned for, and it is only the beginning,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

LED will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2026. The agency says it remains committed to the momentum that created the record-breaking 2025 results which included the following major investment announcements:

Saronic Technologies, Inc.

Saronic is investing $300 million to expand the Franklin shipyard and advance large-scale autonomous vessel production, strengthening Louisiana’s leadership in maritime manufacturing and defense-sector innovation. The investment will result in increased production capacity and strengthen Louisiana’s advanced manufacturing base, creating new opportunities for skilled workers.

The company is expected to create 1,500 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $87,936 at full employment, which is 46% above the average St. Mary Parish wage. When Saronic acquired the shipyard in April, it retained the existing workforce of 35 employees and has since grown to more than 100. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,770 indirect new jobs, for a total of 3,270 potential new job opportunities in the Bayou Region.

ElementUSA

ElementUSA has announced an $850 million investment to build a rare earth and critical minerals refining facility in St. James Parish, strengthening the U.S. supply chain for materials essential to advanced manufacturing, national defense and energy technologies.

The company is expected to create 200 direct new jobs with an average salary of $90,000, which is 28% above the average St. James Parish wage. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 554 indirect new jobs, for a total of 754 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

ElementUSA Announces $850M Critical Minerals Facility. Getty image.

Hut 8

Hut 8 announced it is investing $10 billion to build an AI data center in West Feliciana Parish to support global industry leaders Fluidstack backed by Google. Hut 8 Corp. has signed a 15-year, $7.0 billion lease agreement tied to its River Bend data center campus, a project that state leaders say could rank among the largest private capital investments in Louisiana history and position the region as a major hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Hut 8 estimates that approximately 1,000 construction workers will be on-site at the peak of construction. Once operational, the River Bend campus is expected to create 75 or more direct jobs in West Feliciana Parish and approximately 190 indirect and induced jobs, for a total of at least 265 jobs.

Epic Piping

Epic Piping is investing $25 million to expand its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations in Livingston Parish, significantly increasing capacity to meet rising demand across the natural gas, nuclear and data center markets. The project will fund new production lines and upgraded material-handling systems at the facility, strengthening the company’s ability to serve complex industrial and energy-sector contracts.

The expansion is expected to create about 76 direct new jobs while retaining roughly 370 existing positions, with total job growth—counting indirect roles—estimated at more than 200 opportunities in the region. Commercial operations at the upgraded facility are planned to begin in early 2027.

SLB

SLB is doubling its Shreveport footprint through a $30 million expansion aimed at supporting growing global demand for digital infrastructure and advanced technology manufacturing. The project will expand the company’s Louisiana Technology Center at the former General Motors assembly plant in Caddo Parish, adding new production space for digital infrastructure and data center equipment.

The Shreveport facility currently employs about 660 workers and serves as a key manufacturing hub within SLB’s global supply chain. The expansion is expected to significantly increase the site’s capacity and reinforce Northwest Louisiana’s role in advanced manufacturing tied to data center and digital infrastructure growth.