Leaked Memo Reveals JPMorgan Staff Backlash Amid AI Job Cuts

NEW ORLEANS - A leaked JPMorgan memo reveals significant employee dissatisfaction as a result of the company's issuance of a strict return-to-office policy.

In the JPMorgan annual culture survey, employees reported lower scores for health and well-being, work-life balance, and internal mobility. With around 90% of its approximately 284,000 employees responding, the survey offers a robust snapshot of current staff sentiment.

JPMorgan leadership directly linked the declining scores to the full-time back-to-office mandate introduced in March 2025. The mandate increased in-person requirements from the previous hybrid schedule of 3 days in office. JPMorgan HR described the shift as "an adjustment that not everyone agrees with."

JPMorgan leadership defended the five-day office mandate introduced in March, arguing it fosters better collaboration and career growth, stating that in-person work "is how we do our best work and how we foster connections and mobility opportunities."

JPMorgan in New Orleans

JPMorgan Chase employs approximately 3,400 staff across Louisiana, with about 360 based in the New Orleans area. In New Orleans, staff primarily focus on private banking and wealth management, providing investment strategies, securities-based lending, estate planning, and credit solutions from the office at 201 St. Charles Avenue.

Additional roles include risk management, middle-market credit risk analysis, branch operations such as customer service and compliance, and community and economic development work connected to the Port of New Orleans.

JPMorgan Staff Petition

An internal petition garnered around 1,300–1,800 signatures, urging JPMorgan to:

“Retain (or return to) the flexible hybrid‑working model” for eligible roles.

Expand hybrid eligibility across more job categories.

Allow remote-capable employees to work from any local office.

Petitioners described the full-time in-office mandate as a “great leap backward,” citing negative impacts on work-life balance, increased commuting costs, and unfair burdens on caregivers, women, seniors, and disabled employees.

Over 300 comments poured in on the intranet within hours of the announcement, voicing concerns over increased stress, childcare costs, accessibility, and even murmurs of unionization.

The platform was eventually locked.

JPMorgan Leadership Response

CEO Jamie Dimon remains firm on the policy. In a leaked town‑hall audio, Dimon criticized work-from-home culture as “semi‑diseased,” arguing it damages efficiency, creativity, and the development of younger employees.

In the official memo response, Dimon and HR Chief Robin Leopold acknowledged the difficulty of returning full-time, but emphasized it was essential.

JPMorgan Competitors’ Policies

Citigroup is an outlier. Its hybrid policy stands out by offering both consistent flexibility and special full-remote periods, which insiders say help attract and retain talent. Citigroup allows employees to work in the office three days per week and offers two full weeks of remote work in August 2025.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has had mandated full-time office attendance in place since August 2023.

Other companies, including Amazon and AT&T, have also implemented strict five-day return-to-office programs.

Replacing People with AI

JPMorgan plans to leverage artificial intelligence to streamline its operations, particularly within its back-office divisions. According to JPMorgan CEO of Consumer & Community Banking Marianne Lake, the bank expects these AI tools to enable a workforce reduction of approximately 10% in departments such as fraud detection, statement and payment processing, and account services. Lake describes this amount as a conservative estimate.

JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum has instructed managers to “resist headcount growth where possible and increase their focus on efficiency,” which he emphasized can be done through AI-driven productivity gains.

Tools developed in-house my JPMorgan have significantly reduced manual work. JPMorgan says their AI has improved servicing costs by nearly 30%, boosted fraud detection capabilities, and enhanced productivity across client onboarding and advisory service.

AI platforms like the JPMorgan proprietary ChatGPT-style LLM Suite are now in use by over 200,000 employees to automate routine tasks, saving several hours of work per individual each week.