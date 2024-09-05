Login
Environment

Leaf Blower-Free Longue Vue Seeks Volunteers for their 6th Annual Rake Day

September 5, 2024
GETTY IMAGES

NEW ORLEANS — Longue Vue House and Garden’s 6th Annual Rake Day will take place Thursday, Sept.19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Rake Day is a cherished tradition at Longue Vue, dedicated to promoting environmentally friendly practices by encouraging the use of rakes instead of leaf blowers. Longue Vue has been leaf-blower free since 2019, and they are asking local organizations and members of the public to take the pledge alongside them.

By using rakes instead of leaf blowers on Sept. 19, partners can showcase their commitment to sustainability and reduce noise pollution, carbon emissions, and harmful impacts on delicate ecosystems. “Partnering with Longue Vue is a great way to engage with the community and showcase a commitment to environmental progress,” said Longue Vue Executive Director, Dr. Stella Baty Landis, in a press release. “Our property has been leaf-blower free for 6 years now, and we raise awareness with each year and each new partner that joins this initiative.”

For those who do not have a garden to rake, Longue Vue extends an invitation to BYOR (bring your own rake) or use one of theirs to volunteer at the gardens on Sept. 19. Guests can also enjoy the free garden admission available to LA residents on Rake Day. Interested parties should visit Longue Vue’s website at this link to pledge their commitment.

