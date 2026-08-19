Leadership St. Tammany Names Class of 2027

NEW ORLEANS – Leadership St. Tammany has announced and officially welcomed the 32 members of its Class of 2027.

The new class members recently gathered for an induction at the Fleur de Lis Center in Mandeville before beginning a weekend retreat to prepare for a year of leadership development, monthly classes and site visits across St. Tammany Parish.

Leadership St. Tammany is a 10-month program designed to help emerging and existing leaders strengthen their community knowledge, leadership skills and sense of civic responsibility. Through group discussions, hands-on experiences and presentations by community leaders, participants learn about the various facets of parish life and how government, business, civic and cultural organizations are connected.

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Following the opening retreat, participants attend nine full-day sessions that combine leadership training with field trips throughout the parish. Topics include economic development, planning and growth; local government; education; social services and health care; the judicial system and law enforcement; arts, history, culture and tourism; political activism and media; and values-based leadership.

Leadership St. Tammany Class of 2027

The Class of 2027 represents a range of backgrounds, professions, ages, accomplishments and lengths of residency in St. Tammany Parish.

Members are Bethany Barnes, Jennifer Carter, Kristyn Carver, Amanda Gritten, Courtney Gulledge, Rebecca Henderson, Stephanie Hough, Nicole Jackson, Melissa Langlois, Nina Magyar, Rachel Mauti, Sarah Meyer, Karole Muller, Lindsey Olsen, Heather Rietschel, Chandler Robertson, Elizabeth Songy, Lindsey Windom, Joshua Boudreaux, Zachary Bupp, Nicholas Chetta, Kevin Collins, Christopher Ford, Julian Landry, Gregory Langham, Steven Michell, John Miller, Scott Quillin, Keith Rider, Stuart Seiler, Christopher Tusa and Orion Vantol.

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Founded in 1993, Leadership St. Tammany trains approximately 30 emerging and established community leaders each year and has more than 600 graduates. Participants have come from business, health care, government, nonprofits, education, law enforcement and other sectors.