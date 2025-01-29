Leadership St. Bernard Welcomes Twelfth Wave of Change Makers

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted the orientation session for Leadership St. Bernard’s twelfth class earlier this month marking the start of an exciting journey for this year’s participants. Leadership St. Bernard is dedicated to cultivating future leaders and fostering connections that strengthen the St. Bernard Parish community.

The orientation session, facilitated by The Slone Group at Docville’s AMROC Building, provided an overview of the program’s structure and objectives. Participants completed their Emergenetics assessment, gaining valuable insights into their leadership styles and those of their peers. This engaging session set the tone for the transformative journey ahead.

The Class 12 roster features an impressive group of professionals from diverse industries and organizations, including Brandon Adler (Library Speakers Consortium), Chandler Adams (St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce), Lezlie Caldarera (Clements Insurance), Patrice Connetti (Gulf Coast Bank), Jeanne Fernandez (St. Bernard Parish Office of Tourism), Tiera Gaines (The Community Center of St. Bernard), Christophor Gilmore (Port NOLA), Taysha Gibbs (Fight Light a Warrior), Zachary Gorres (Gulf Coast Bank), Ahmad Hatfield (Chalmette Refining), Blake Hebert (Associated Terminals), Mohammad Judeh (St. Bernard Hospital), Lindsey Manasco (St. Bernard Port), Jillian Martin (Edward Jones), Andrea (Angel) Melerine (Family Violence Program of St. Bernard), Michelle McElveen (“Mimi”) (St. Bernard Hospital), Tony Morales (St. Bernard Parish Schools), Alex Powell (Nunez Community College), Katie Resor (Valero Meraux Refinery), Sarah Robichaux (Family Violence Program of St. Bernard), David Serio (Port NOLA), Eshambralaquic White (Tri-Parish Works), Lisa Bopp, Erin Bigner (Personalized Bayou), Daniel Bostic Jr. (St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office), and April Lavergne (Nunez Community College).

Leadership St. Bernard is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including The Meraux Foundation, The Slone Group, The Coffee House, and the St. Bernard Port. Their contributions ensure the program’s continued success and impact on the community.

Over the course of nine sessions, participants will interact with influential leaders, explore key sites, and gain in-depth knowledge about the inner workings of the parish. Leadership St. Bernard has become one of the region’s most impactful programs for fostering leadership and community engagement, with over 280 alumni who have contributed significantly to the parish’s development.

As Class 12 embarks on this transformative experience, their journey will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and vitality of St. Bernard Parish.

About the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce provides the resources and representation essential to the success of our business community. Our vision is to be the leading business and professional organization in St. Bernard and Southeast Louisiana.