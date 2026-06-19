Leadership St. Bernard Celebrates Class of 2026

CHALMETTE, La. — Leadership St. Bernard announced that it celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2026 on June 11 during a ceremony held in the AMROC Building at Docville Farm. The event was attended by graduating participants, family members, Leadership St. Bernard alumni, community leaders, and parish officials who gathered to recognize the accomplishments of the program’s newest graduates.

Launched in 2014, Leadership St. Bernard was created to engage and develop professionals committed to shaping the future of St. Bernard Parish. With the graduation of Class 13, the program has now reached an impressive milestone of 333 alumni, creating a growing network of informed, engaged leaders dedicated to the continued success of the community.

Leadership St. Bernard Programming

Over the course of nine sessions, members of Class 13 explored many of the critical issues and opportunities facing St. Bernard Parish. Topics included government, education, coastal restoration, economic development, history, diversity, and culture.

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Each session was hosted at a different location throughout the parish, providing participants with an immersive experience and firsthand insight into the organizations, resources, and people that help shape our region.

Leadership St. Bernard – “Making a Positive Impact”

Organizers said the graduation ceremony served as both a celebration of the class’s achievements and a reminder of the important role leadership plays in building a stronger community. “Graduates leave the program with a deeper understanding of St. Bernard Parish, valuable professional connections, and a renewed commitment to civic engagement,” Leadership St. Bernard officials said.

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of the Class of 2026,” said Erin Bigner, Executive Director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “Leadership St. Bernard continues to cultivate informed, engaged leaders who are passionate about our parish and committed to making a positive impact. We look forward to seeing how this class contributes to the future growth and success of St. Bernard Parish.”

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As Leadership St. Bernard continues to grow, organizers said the program remains dedicated to developing the next generation of community leaders and fostering meaningful connections that strengthen St. Bernard Parish for years to come.

The 2026 Class

The Leadership St. Bernard Class of 2026 includes 27 graduates: Natalie Albers, Joyce Cooper, Kim Duplantier, Chervonder Encalade, Jovanda Fields, Gaynell Gautier, Tom Gregory, Katherine Grieshaber, Bailey Haines, Jason Hill, Eleanor Federic-Humphrey, Ann LaFontaine, Anahi Landry, Danielle Lemoine, Ben Mahoney, Danielle Meyers, Kristine Moran, Leander Morgan IV, Jude Noote Jr., Michael Pechon, Hannah Peltier, Reggie Poche, Alexis Resendez, Melissa Ross, Kelly Sheeran, Stacey Simeon and Dr. Angela Wallace.