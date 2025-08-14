Leadership Jefferson Empowers a Diverse Network

NEW ORLEANS – Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to empower a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. The newly selected class will take part in interactive workshops facilitated by a professional leadership team, offering exposure to local leaders and activists working to address critical issues facing Jefferson Parish.

Participants gain educational experiences that business professionals, community leaders, nonprofit executives, and public sector representatives may not otherwise encounter.

Specific Leadership Jefferson topics include:

civic & community engagement;

healthcare;

economic development;

education & workforce development;

equity & inclusion;

criminal justice; and

advocacy & state government.

“Leadership Jefferson was truly one of the most meaningful experiences I’ve had. Being surrounded by people who are genuinely passionate about moving this parish forward reminded me why I care so deeply about this community,” said Grant Roberts, Jefferson Parish Council member for District 5. “Every session offered new insight, not just into the issues we face, but into the incredible potential we have when we come together. It was inspiring, energizing, and reaffirmed my belief in the power of local leadership to create real change.”

The highly competitive Leadership Jefferson program is designed to hone leadership skills, with each class selected through a careful process that reflects the values and qualities the program seeks to promote.

The 2026 class is comprised of 43 members from various businesses and industries in Jefferson Parish, including 7 leaders from local banking and credit unions, 7 working in the healthcare sector, 4 from economic development or government, 3 in marketing and communications, and 3 working in accounting and financial advisory businesses. Last year’s cohort included a similar mix as well as 2 leaders in architecture and engineering.

“Participating in Leadership Jefferson’s monthly sessions has provided me with an understanding of our community and the challenges we encounter,” said Dana Silvey, First Horizon Bank. “This program has enlightened me on how we, as leaders, can actively engage and bring about positive change in Jefferson Parish. I deeply appreciate the connections I’ve formed during this time.”

Leadership Jefferson Application Process

Applications are open annually from June 1-30 for participation in the Leadership Jefferson program. All applicants’ employers must be members of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to be selected for the program.

Leadership Jefferson Tuition

Tuition for the program is $2,000 per participant, covering all expenses and class materials. As a program of the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the tuition is tax-deductible.

About Leadership Jefferson

Leadership Jefferson is run by the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, the nonprofit (501(c)(3)) arm of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

The Jefferson Chamber Foundation, established in the late 2000s, serves as the nonprofit arm of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. It advances community development through multiple initiatives—including education such as the Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy, public beautification, and civic programming.

Among these efforts, Leadership Jefferson is a flagship nine-month leadership development program (since 2003), designed to cultivate a diverse network of business and community leaders. Through a series of immersive workshops, retreats, and civic engagements, the program prepares participants to meaningfully engage in public life and community leadership.