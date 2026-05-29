Leadership Jefferson Class Wraps 9-Month Program

NEW ORLEANS – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will graduate the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2026 on June 9 at Chateau Golf & Country Club, marking the completion of a nine-month leadership development program focused on civic engagement and regional issues.

The 2026 class includes 41 participants representing industries such as banking, healthcare, education, construction and engineering, law enforcement and financial services.

“Over the past nine months, this exceptional group of professionals has completed a transformative leadership journey, gaining firsthand insight into the opportunities, challenges, and issues shaping the future of Jefferson Parish,” said Ruth Lawson, president of the Jefferson Chamber.

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Leadership Jefferson – Program Structure and Focus Areas

Program participants engaged in workshops, discussions with local leaders and community-based activities designed to deepen their understanding of regional priorities and leadership roles. Sessions cover topics including civic and community engagement, healthcare, economic development, education and workforce development, equity and inclusion, criminal justice, and advocacy and state government.

The program also includes an opening retreat, a series of issue-focused sessions and a closing retreat leading up to graduation. The program incorporates the Emergenetics assessment, which helps participants evaluate individual leadership styles.

Leadership Jefferson is one of the Chamber’s primary professional development initiatives, aimed at building a network of business and community leaders focused on long-term economic and civic growth in Jefferson Parish.

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“Graduation from this program reflects a commitment to collaboration, civic engagement, and leadership excellence that will leave a lasting impact on Jefferson Parish for years to come,” Lawson said.

The Jefferson Chamber Foundation will again offer a $2,000 scholarship for a nonprofit professional to participate in the next class, covering tuition and program-related costs. Applicants must work for a nonprofit that is a current Chamber member.

Applications for the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2027 will open June 1 and close June 30. The program is open to employees of Jefferson Chamber member organizations.