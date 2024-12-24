Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish.

We engage leaders throughout Jefferson Parish to present to the class and provide educational experiences that citizens may not otherwise have access to. Specific session topics include civic & community engagement, healthcare, economic development, education & workforce development, equity & inclusion, criminal justice, and advocacy & state government.

This program produces an elite group of leaders, and the selection process is very competitive. The Leadership Jefferson program strives to uphold the values and characteristics of an admirable leader; therefore, we take careful consideration into selecting each new class. The application process takes place each summer, followed by a meet-and-greet and opening retreat. Following the completion of all sessions, a graduation ceremony is conducted to reflect on class accomplishments and recognize individuals who successfully complete the program.During the program’s opening retreat, the class learns about the Emergenetics of their brains and how we all work together as structural, analytical, social, or conceptual leaders and colleagues. Through activities and discussion, each class member learns more about how and why we act and react in various situations.

Through a tedious application process, the Jefferson Chamber selected business leaders of all industries to be part of the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2024. The class enjoyed getting to know each other at the meet & greet social in August at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and during the opening retreat at the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry in Baton Rouge, which included dinner at Jubans. At the end of the program, a graduation ceremony was held in May at The Moore in Elmwood for 43 program graduates.