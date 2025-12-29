Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Today's Business News

Leadership Expert Releases New Book for Connected Leadership in a Disconnected World

December 29, 2025   |By
Leadership
Michelle Johnston

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As organizations navigate AI disruption, hybrid work, burnout, and disengagement, leadership expert Michelle K. Johnston, Ph.D. says she is sounding the alarm – and offering a solution.

Drawing from decades of cutting-edge research, coaching C-suite leaders and teaching strategic communication at Loyola University New Orleans, her upcoming book, “The Seismic Shift in YOU”, delivers a bold new framework for leadership rooted in authentic connection.

Johnston, a Top Ten Executive Coach and one of the Top 500 Business Thinkers, argues that the greatest threat to organizational success today isn’t strategy, it’s disconnection. In “The Seismic Shift in YOU,” Johnston reveals seven transformative shifts that help leaders reconnect with themselves, their teams, and their mission.

- Sponsors -

Co-authored with Marshall Goldsmith, Ph.D., named the world’s No. 1 leadership thinker by Harvard Business Review, “The Seismic Shift in YOU” builds on the success of Johnston’s bestselling debut, “The Seismic Shift in Leadership,” spotlighting real-world leaders who have embraced this shift and are seeing stronger teams and better results.

This new release takes the conversation deeper, offering actionable strategies for leaders ready to evolve from competent to compelling.

Key themes include:

- Partner Content -

Besselman Wealth Planners

For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets....
Read More

·       Why disconnection is the hidden crisis undermining performance and morale

·       How intentional energy, language, and calendar choices shape culture

·       What leaders must shift internally to drive external results

- Sponsors -

“We’ve got good leadership all wrong. Effective leaders are not cold, transactional, or manipulative. They’re real. Present. Authentic. Connected. ‘The Seismic Shift in You’ shatters the outdated model and shows you exactly what kind of leaders get results—and why it matters. Drs. Michelle Johnston and Marshall Goldsmith nailed it. This book is the shift we need,” says Mel Robbins, author of “The Let Them Theory” and host of “The Mel Robbins Podcast.”

“The Seismic Shift in YOU” is available now in hardback and audio formats via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major retailers, in addition to Garden District Book Shop in New Orleans.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter