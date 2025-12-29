NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As organizations navigate AI disruption, hybrid work, burnout, and disengagement, leadership expert Michelle K. Johnston, Ph.D. says she is sounding the alarm – and offering a solution.

Drawing from decades of cutting-edge research, coaching C-suite leaders and teaching strategic communication at Loyola University New Orleans, her upcoming book, “The Seismic Shift in YOU”, delivers a bold new framework for leadership rooted in authentic connection.

Johnston, a Top Ten Executive Coach and one of the Top 500 Business Thinkers, argues that the greatest threat to organizational success today isn’t strategy, it’s disconnection. In “The Seismic Shift in YOU,” Johnston reveals seven transformative shifts that help leaders reconnect with themselves, their teams, and their mission.

Co-authored with Marshall Goldsmith, Ph.D., named the world’s No. 1 leadership thinker by Harvard Business Review, “The Seismic Shift in YOU” builds on the success of Johnston’s bestselling debut, “The Seismic Shift in Leadership,” spotlighting real-world leaders who have embraced this shift and are seeing stronger teams and better results.

This new release takes the conversation deeper, offering actionable strategies for leaders ready to evolve from competent to compelling.

Key themes include:

· Why disconnection is the hidden crisis undermining performance and morale

· How intentional energy, language, and calendar choices shape culture

· What leaders must shift internally to drive external results

“We’ve got good leadership all wrong. Effective leaders are not cold, transactional, or manipulative. They’re real. Present. Authentic. Connected. ‘The Seismic Shift in You’ shatters the outdated model and shows you exactly what kind of leaders get results—and why it matters. Drs. Michelle Johnston and Marshall Goldsmith nailed it. This book is the shift we need,” says Mel Robbins, author of “The Let Them Theory” and host of “The Mel Robbins Podcast.”

“The Seismic Shift in YOU” is available now in hardback and audio formats via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major retailers, in addition to Garden District Book Shop in New Orleans.