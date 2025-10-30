About You In Home Care & Vital Medical Staffing

Vital Medical Staffing is the sister company to About You In Home Care, extending the same commitment to compassionate, high-quality care into the medical staffing arena. Headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana, Vital Medical Staffing connects hospitals, clinics, and care facilities across Greater New Orleans with licensed, experienced healthcare professionals, including RNs, CNAs, Nurse Practitioners, and allied health practitioners, to deliver reliable 24/7 support.

Before founding Vital Medical Staffing, Robert Conley played a pivotal role in the expansion of About You In Home Care alongside his mother, Andrea Richardson. Together, they built a reputation in Northshore Louisiana for trusted, personalized home care. Observing growing gaps in medical staffing, especially during crisis periods, Conley recognized an opportunity to provide more than excellence in service: a staffing solution that is responsive at all hours.

“As a healthcare professional for over 30 years, I know the demand for quality medical staffing,” says Conley. “That’s why I’ve worked so hard to develop a network that helps to bridge the gap in medical staffing.”

The challenges emerging in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including staffing cutbacks, heightened patient acuity, an aging workforce, and rising care demands, only intensified pressure on healthcare systems. Vital Medical Staffing rises to meet that pressure while retaining the agility and personal touch of a locally owned operation.

All Vital Medical recruits undergo thorough screening, including background checks, credential and license verification, reference reviews, and skills assessments. With a live 24/7 support infrastructure, the company ensures continuity of care, matching the right professional to the right assignment at a moment’s notice.

To learn more about how Vital Medical Staffing can elevate care in your facility or for a loved one, visit vitalmedicalstaffing.com or call (860) 800-0010.

To explore the full range of home care services offered by About You In Home Care, visit aboutyouinhomecare.com.

201 Holiday Boulevard, Suite 110 // Covington, LA

985-246-6475 // aboutyouinhomecare.com