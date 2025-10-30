START Community Health Center

Casey Guidry’s leadership of START CORP, a nonprofit bringing health, housing services, and hope to individuals across the state of Louisiana, has led to record growth and immense community impact. By expanding the agency’s housing and behavioral health services to meet the increasing needs of vulnerable populations across Louisiana, Casey has scaled START CORP’s services without compromising quality or accessibility.

Since 2002, Casey has fostered a culture of growth at START CORP, employing more than 600 individuals and serving tens of thousands of clients each year through programs across 18 Louisiana parishes. In that time, Casey also established one of Louisiana’s six Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) at the beginning of 2024, which is designed to ensure access to coordinated, comprehensive behavioral health care, leading to more than 11,500 patients served in the first year.

As an exciting new expansion, START CORP is working to develop a new clinic in New Orleans at the former St. Jude Community Center that will deliver their ongoing programs through a comprehensive care model in the French Quarter. The project includes a full renovation to establish a Federally Qualified Health Center, a drop-in center for homeless youth, and community-based service offices, while also offering medical, dental, behavioral health, recovery services, pharmacy, and housing support in one location.

Through community engagement and support, START CORP has been able to open doors to health care, housing services, and hope every day.

