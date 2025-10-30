When Western Medicine is not providing you with the results you need, there might be a more natural solution that can help. Natural Wellness with Nurse April is paving the way toward more sustained health and vitality through holistic healing. As a certified natural healthcare consultant & a nurse of 23 years, Nurse April specializes in consulting with you and offering natural wellness solutions with the main goal of supporting your health naturally.

After graduating from nursing school in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nurse April was thrilled to begin her nursing journey, but knew that she wanted more. Always a thinker, she began questioning commonly held beliefs and medical norms in the hopes of perhaps finding a better path to wellness, such as: Is there a reason to be on medications for most of our lives? What’s a better alternative? What about lifestyle and preventative measures? Building on her personal motto that there’s always a healthier alternative to any choice, Nurse April wanted to teach people about those alternatives and found her path through Natural Wellness. After seeing the positive effects of utilizing natural protocols and immunotherapy to help her father-in-law recover from stage III colorectal cancer, Nurse April decided to delve into the importance of colon health and arm herself with the tools to help better serve her community with REAL health and wellness.

A certified natural healthcare consultant, a certified dietary supplement specialist, an advanced peptide certification, and an I-ACT-certified colon hydrotherapist, Nurse April uses an FDA-approved colonic machine that provides colonics and coffee enema colonics that help remove waste and boost your body’s immune system. Nurse April and her team are able to offer health and wellness solutions with a focus on natural supplements.

With other services available, including parasite cleansing, Bio-electrical Lymphatic Drainage, Sauna Treatments, whole body Red Light Therapy, Hair Follicle Analysis Testing (a unique approach in assessing an individual’s nutritional and immune system challenges and exposure), Natural Wellness with Nurse April hopes to find natural solutions for your health to maximize your overall wellness and help you feel your best.

Learn more at naturalwellnesswithnurseapril.com.

7620 W Judge Perez DrIVE Ste A // ARABI, LA

504-946-9772 // naturalwellnesswithnurseapril.com