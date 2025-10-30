For nearly two decades, Louisiana Pain Specialists has provided quality and compassionate care to thousands of residents across New Orleans, Metairie, Baton Rouge, Kenner, and Marrero, helping those dealing with chronic pain reclaim control of their lives. Built on a philosophy of healing starting with understanding, Louisiana Pain Specialists continues to redefine pain management in Louisiana through expertise, empathy, and community engagement.

The board-certified physicians at Louisiana Pain Specialists, led by Medical Director & President, Dr. Suneil “Neil” Jolly, deliver elite-level care by blending clinical precision with heartfelt compassion. Our clinics offer advanced therapy options – ranging from spinal cord stimulation and radiofrequency ablation to nerve and joint injections – that are personalized to help each patient restore function and enhance their quality of life.

We also value a deep commitment to community, and support organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Dress for Success, Son of Saint, and many other local organizations and chapters. This commitment to community reflects a deep belief that medicine’s highest calling is service. Our physicians’ philanthropic work and civic leadership earn recognition throughout the region, including honors for healthcare innovation and community impact.

Louisiana Pain Specialists represents the best of modern medicine by combining advanced science with human compassion. And where each patient is treated as a neighbor.

If you want to take your first step towards a more pain-free life, contact Louisiana Pain Specialists at (504) 754-2334 or visit our website at www.louisianapain.com.

New Orleans | 3439 Prytania St., Ste 501

New Orleans East | 5620 Read Blvd.

Kenner | 231 W. Esplanade Ave., Ste B

Baton Rouge | 4580 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste B

Metairie | 3434 Houma Blvd., Ste 301

Marrero | 4520 Wichers Blvd., Ste 205