Leaders for a Better Louisiana Praises 2026 Workforce Legislation

BATON ROUGE – Leaders for a Better Louisiana has released its analysis of the 2026 Louisiana Legislative Session, saying lawmakers approved what the organization described as the most comprehensive package of workforce legislation in more than a decade in response to more than $100 billion in announced economic development investments across the state.

Leaders for a Better Louisiana, a statewide business and civic policy organization, said it helped research and craft several workforce-related bills considered during the session and argued the legislation could reshape how Louisiana prepares workers for emerging job opportunities.

“Louisiana is at a consequential moment,” said Adam Knapp, CEO of Leaders for a Better Louisiana. “With more than $100 billion in economic investment lined up, the jobs that come with it are a meaningful opportunity to help Louisianans. What this session demonstrated is that state leaders understand the urgency of building a workforce system equal to that opportunity.”

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“The long-overdue restructuring of our local workforce boards, the expansion of the Incumbent Worker Training Program, and the new office for business workforce solutions form the foundation of a system that can actually connect Louisiana workers to Louisiana jobs. This session moved the needle on workforce in ways we have not seen in more than a decade, and it should only be the beginning,” said Knapp.

Workforce Initiatives Lead Session Highlights

According to Leaders for a Better Louisiana’s analysis, key workforce-related outcomes from the session included:

A restructured workforce delivery system. Three administration priority bills created a new Business Workforce Solutions office within Louisiana Works, consolidated 15 regional workforce boards under a single business-led state council and modernized the Incumbent Worker Training Program, potentially increasing funding for that program from $20 million to $35 million annually.

Three administration priority bills created a new Business Workforce Solutions office within Louisiana Works, consolidated 15 regional workforce boards under a single business-led state council and modernized the Incumbent Worker Training Program, potentially increasing funding for that program from $20 million to $35 million annually. New investments in economic development. The Legislature appropriated $125 million for the High-Impact Jobs Program, $50 million in additional funding for Louisiana FastSites and $5 million for the Louisiana Talent Opportunity Initiative to attract skilled workers to the state.

The Legislature appropriated $125 million for the High-Impact Jobs Program, $50 million in additional funding for Louisiana FastSites and $5 million for the Louisiana Talent Opportunity Initiative to attract skilled workers to the state. Stronger career pathways from middle school through college. New laws expand career exposure beginning in middle school, increase instructional capacity in community and technical colleges for high-demand fields and establish a statewide clearinghouse connecting college students to career opportunities and high-demand jobs in Louisiana.

New laws expand career exposure beginning in middle school, increase instructional capacity in community and technical colleges for high-demand fields and establish a statewide clearinghouse connecting college students to career opportunities and high-demand jobs in Louisiana. Expanded access to workforce financial aid. Legislation broadened eligibility for the TOPS Tech scholarship to include part-time students, streamlined dual enrollment processes and increased funding for the MJ Foster Scholars Program.

Legislation broadened eligibility for the TOPS Tech scholarship to include part-time students, streamlined dual enrollment processes and increased funding for the MJ Foster Scholars Program. Studies intended to guide future reforms. Multiple task forces and research studies launched this session will examine work-based learning, K-12 and higher education funding formulas and the return on investment of major financial aid programs.

“The session produced meaningful progress on the early childhood and K-12 education, as well as the training pipeline that feeds Louisiana’s workforce,” said Barry Erwin, chief policy officer of Leaders for a Better Louisiana. “From expanding career awareness in middle school to creating new college-to-career connections, lawmakers invested in the full arc of student development.

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“While we were disappointed to see late funding cuts to tutoring, the new task forces studying K-12 and higher education funding formulas, combined with new data tools to measure early childhood and financial aid outcomes, should position Louisiana for more education opportunities in 2027.”

Their full analysis of the 2026 legislative session is available here.

Leaders for a Better Louisiana

Leaders for a Better Louisiana is a statewide, nonpartisan business and civic policy organization focused on economic development, education, workforce development and government effectiveness. Formed through the merger of the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) and the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, the organization conducts policy research, convenes business and community leaders and advocates for initiatives aimed at improving Louisiana’s long-term economic competitiveness and quality of life.