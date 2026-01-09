Leaders for a Better Louisiana Announces 38th Class

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Leaders for a Better Louisiana (Better Louisiana) has announced the 2026 class of Leadership Louisiana, marking the 38th cohort of the statewide leadership development program. Since its inception in 1989, Leadership Louisiana has equipped more than 1,600 civic-minded professionals with the skills, knowledge, and networks to address Louisiana’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.
The 2026 Leadership Louisiana class brings together a diverse group of emerging and established leaders from across the state, representing sectors including public service, business, healthcare, education, civic engagement, and nonprofit leadership.
“Leadership Louisiana continues to bring together leaders who are committed to understanding and serving our state’s communities,” said Sheree Blanchard, Program Director, Leadership Louisiana. “This program continues to embody our mission to develop informed, engaged leaders who will help Louisiana thrive.”
Participants will engage in a year-long curriculum of immersive sessions held throughout the state, beginning in January and concluding in November. These sessions focus on critical topics including workforce development, healthcare, education, coastal restoration and protection, economic growth, infrastructure, and the cultural assets that define Louisiana’s unique character.
Leaders for a Better Louisiana (Better Louisiana) is a newly formed nonprofit organization created through the merger of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL). Its purpose is to drive positive, transformative change by advocating for data-driven policies, fostering economic development, and empowering leaders across the state. Better Louisiana says it is dedicated to unlocking Louisiana’s potential.
