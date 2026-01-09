Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Leaders for a Better Louisiana Announces 38th Class

January 9, 2026   |By
Leaders for a Better Louisiana Announces 38th Class
Leaders for a Better Louisiana Announces 38th Class. Photo provided by Leaders for a Better Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Leaders for a Better Louisiana (Better Louisiana) has announced the 2026 class of Leadership Louisiana, marking the 38th cohort of the statewide leadership development program. Since its inception in 1989, Leadership Louisiana has equipped more than 1,600 civic-minded professionals with the skills, knowledge, and networks to address Louisiana’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The 2026 Leadership Louisiana class brings together a diverse group of emerging and established leaders from across the state, representing sectors including public service, business, healthcare, education, civic engagement, and nonprofit leadership.

“Leadership Louisiana continues to bring together leaders who are committed to understanding and serving our state’s communities,” said Sheree Blanchard, Program Director, Leadership Louisiana. “This program continues to embody our mission to develop informed, engaged leaders who will help Louisiana thrive.”

- Sponsors -

Participants will engage in a year-long curriculum of immersive sessions held throughout the state, beginning in January and concluding in November. These sessions focus on critical topics including workforce development, healthcare, education, coastal restoration and protection, economic growth, infrastructure, and the cultural assets that define Louisiana’s unique character.

For more information about the Leadership Louisiana program or to view the complete 2026 class roster, visit betterla.org/leadership-louisiana.

Leadership Louisiana Class of 2026

Name Title & Organization Location
Thad Angelloz Director of Grants and Communications, Greater Lafourche Port Commission Thibodaux/Cut Off
Lance Armentor, MHA President & CEO, Opelousas General Health System Sunset/Opelousas
Abbey Bain, M.Ed., Ph.D. Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement, LSU-Alexandria Bunkie/Alexandria
Elizabeth Bentley-Smith, MS, MA Deputy Commissioner for Finance & Administration, Louisiana Board of Regents Baton Rouge
Pilar Blanco-Eble, Ed.D, MA Vice Chancellor for Advancement & Executive Director of the BRCC Foundation, Baton Rouge Community College Lafayette/Baton Rouge
Dani Borel, JD Partner, Breazeale Sachse Wilson Baton Rouge
Brett Brown Senior Financial Analyst, BRF Shreveport
Eddie Buttross, MBA Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, First Horizon Bank Lafayette
David Carter, MBA, MA Principal, Emergent Method Baton Rouge
Justin Centanni Assessor, Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office Lafayette
Steven Ceulemans, D.Sc., MS President & CEO, Baton Rouge Health District Baton Rouge
Kalli Christ CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana Lafayette
Hardeman Cordell President, Central Oil & Supply Monroe
Lyla Corkern, MA Owner/CEO, Finding Solace Cahoun/West Monroe
Martha Crenshaw, JD General Counsel, Roy O Martin Alexandria
Shannan Cvitanovic Executive Director, Friends of New Orleans Public Library New Orleans
Anna deTiege, MBA, MS Director of Innovation Capital, LA.IO/Louisiana Innovation, a Division of LED Metairie/Baton Rouge
Megan Duhon, MBA Director of Economic Development, One Acadiana Crowley/Lafayette
Karla Edwards HR Business Partner, Sasol Lake Charles/Westlake
Bobby Fruge, MBA Owner/Founder, Radix Lafayette
Jill Galmarini, MPA Director of Civic Initiatives, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles
Kate Griener, Ph.D. Senior Community Affairs Advisor, Woodside Energy Folsom/Sulphur
Judd Jeansonne Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana – Office of the Lt. Governor Baton Rouge
Viveca Johnson, MS Owner/Clinical Administrator, Forward Moving Counseling Services Baton Rouge
Chris Joseph, Jr., JD Associate, Adams and Reese, LLP Prairieville/Baton Rouge
Heather Kleinpeter Director of Strategic Projects, Corporate Mobile Housing Baton Rouge/Monroe
Deanna Lafont, MS Parish Administrator, Lafourche Parish Government Thibodaux
Ryan LaGrange, MBA Director of Workforce Development, LEDA Broussard/Lafayette
Matthew Lee, JD Member, Bradley Murchison Shreveport
Christina Lord, MD Regional Medical Director for the Office of Public Health, Louisiana Department of Health Leesville/Alexandria
Justin Marocco, JD Partner, Jones Walker Baton Rouge
Pamela Matassa Deputy Chief Administrative Officer & Communications Director, Ascension Parish Government Baton Rouge/Gonzales
Samantha McKee Assistant Treasurer, Cleco Pineville
Ethan Melancon, MPA Government Affairs Director, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Baton Rouge/New Orleans
Jennifer Messina Vice Presidemt of Development, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Mandeville
Kim Montie Executive Director, Port of Cameron Bell City/Cameron
Bailey Morse, JD Chief Legal Officer, Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency Mandeville/Covington
Ana Nanney, D.Ed., MA Vice Chancellor for Enrollment & Student Development, Fletcher Technical Community College Destrehan/Schriever
James O’Quinn, II Executive Director, Louisiana Troopers Association Mandeville/Baton Rouge
Ryan Page CMO, Coastal Conservation Association of LA Houma
Emily Fenet Parker Director of Marketing, L’Auberge Lake Charles
Nga Quinlan, M.Ed., MHA Partner & Chief Experience Officer, Hippo Technologies Baton Rouge
Paula Shepherd, JD, MBA Executive Vice President, Health Plan Operations & Technology, Louisiana Blue Slaughter/Baton Rouge
Ronald Simpson Director, Community Engagement & Public Affairs, Ochsner Health Mandeville/Covington
Blake Stanfill, MBA, MF Executive Vice President and COO, Finance New Orleans New Orleans
Shannon Warren, MA Campus President, Unitech Training Academy – West Monroe Campus West Monroe
Jesse Watson, Ph.D, M.Ed, MPA Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships, Discovery Schools Kenner
Liz Webb Hebert Senior Director of Business Development/City Council Member, Surgery Partners/Lafayette Consolidated Government Lafayette
Tifferney White, MBA CEO, Louisiana Children’s Museum New Orleans
Matthew Woodard, CPA CFO, Hunt, Guillot and Associates Ruston
Tony Zanders President/CEO, Nexus Louisiana, Founder/CEO, SkillType Baton Rouge
Kristin Zatta Customer Service Manager, Entergy Greenwell Springs/Denham Springs

About Leaders for a Better Louisiana

Leaders for a Better Louisiana (Better Louisiana) is a newly formed nonprofit organization created through the merger of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL). Its purpose is to drive positive, transformative change by advocating for data-driven policies, fostering economic development, and empowering leaders across the state. Better Louisiana says it is dedicated to unlocking Louisiana’s potential.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter