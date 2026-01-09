Leaders for a Better Louisiana Announces 38th Class

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Leaders for a Better Louisiana (Better Louisiana) has announced the 2026 class of Leadership Louisiana, marking the 38th cohort of the statewide leadership development program. Since its inception in 1989, Leadership Louisiana has equipped more than 1,600 civic-minded professionals with the skills, knowledge, and networks to address Louisiana’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The 2026 Leadership Louisiana class brings together a diverse group of emerging and established leaders from across the state, representing sectors including public service, business, healthcare, education, civic engagement, and nonprofit leadership.

“Leadership Louisiana continues to bring together leaders who are committed to understanding and serving our state’s communities,” said Sheree Blanchard, Program Director, Leadership Louisiana. “This program continues to embody our mission to develop informed, engaged leaders who will help Louisiana thrive.”

- Sponsors -

Participants will engage in a year-long curriculum of immersive sessions held throughout the state, beginning in January and concluding in November. These sessions focus on critical topics including workforce development, healthcare, education, coastal restoration and protection, economic growth, infrastructure, and the cultural assets that define Louisiana’s unique character.

For more information about the Leadership Louisiana program or to view the complete 2026 class roster, visit betterla.org/leadership-louisiana.

Leadership Louisiana Class of 2026

Name Title & Organization Location

Thad Angelloz Director of Grants and Communications, Greater Lafourche Port Commission Thibodaux/Cut Off

Lance Armentor, MHA President & CEO, Opelousas General Health System Sunset/Opelousas

Abbey Bain, M.Ed., Ph.D. Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement, LSU-Alexandria Bunkie/Alexandria

Elizabeth Bentley-Smith, MS, MA Deputy Commissioner for Finance & Administration, Louisiana Board of Regents Baton Rouge

Pilar Blanco-Eble, Ed.D, MA Vice Chancellor for Advancement & Executive Director of the BRCC Foundation, Baton Rouge Community College Lafayette/Baton Rouge

Dani Borel, JD Partner, Breazeale Sachse Wilson Baton Rouge

Brett Brown Senior Financial Analyst, BRF Shreveport

Eddie Buttross, MBA Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, First Horizon Bank Lafayette

David Carter, MBA, MA Principal, Emergent Method Baton Rouge

Justin Centanni Assessor, Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office Lafayette

Steven Ceulemans, D.Sc., MS President & CEO, Baton Rouge Health District Baton Rouge

Kalli Christ CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana Lafayette

Hardeman Cordell President, Central Oil & Supply Monroe

Lyla Corkern, MA Owner/CEO, Finding Solace Cahoun/West Monroe

Martha Crenshaw, JD General Counsel, Roy O Martin Alexandria

Shannan Cvitanovic Executive Director, Friends of New Orleans Public Library New Orleans

Anna deTiege, MBA, MS Director of Innovation Capital, LA.IO/Louisiana Innovation, a Division of LED Metairie/Baton Rouge

Megan Duhon, MBA Director of Economic Development, One Acadiana Crowley/Lafayette

Karla Edwards HR Business Partner, Sasol Lake Charles/Westlake

Bobby Fruge, MBA Owner/Founder, Radix Lafayette

Jill Galmarini, MPA Director of Civic Initiatives, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles

Kate Griener, Ph.D. Senior Community Affairs Advisor, Woodside Energy Folsom/Sulphur

Judd Jeansonne Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana – Office of the Lt. Governor Baton Rouge

Viveca Johnson, MS Owner/Clinical Administrator, Forward Moving Counseling Services Baton Rouge

Chris Joseph, Jr., JD Associate, Adams and Reese, LLP Prairieville/Baton Rouge

Heather Kleinpeter Director of Strategic Projects, Corporate Mobile Housing Baton Rouge/Monroe

Deanna Lafont, MS Parish Administrator, Lafourche Parish Government Thibodaux

Ryan LaGrange, MBA Director of Workforce Development, LEDA Broussard/Lafayette

Matthew Lee, JD Member, Bradley Murchison Shreveport

Christina Lord, MD Regional Medical Director for the Office of Public Health, Louisiana Department of Health Leesville/Alexandria

Justin Marocco, JD Partner, Jones Walker Baton Rouge

Pamela Matassa Deputy Chief Administrative Officer & Communications Director, Ascension Parish Government Baton Rouge/Gonzales

Samantha McKee Assistant Treasurer, Cleco Pineville

Ethan Melancon, MPA Government Affairs Director, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Baton Rouge/New Orleans

Jennifer Messina Vice Presidemt of Development, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Mandeville

Kim Montie Executive Director, Port of Cameron Bell City/Cameron

Bailey Morse, JD Chief Legal Officer, Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency Mandeville/Covington

Ana Nanney, D.Ed., MA Vice Chancellor for Enrollment & Student Development, Fletcher Technical Community College Destrehan/Schriever

James O’Quinn, II Executive Director, Louisiana Troopers Association Mandeville/Baton Rouge

Ryan Page CMO, Coastal Conservation Association of LA Houma

Emily Fenet Parker Director of Marketing, L’Auberge Lake Charles

Nga Quinlan, M.Ed., MHA Partner & Chief Experience Officer, Hippo Technologies Baton Rouge

Paula Shepherd, JD, MBA Executive Vice President, Health Plan Operations & Technology, Louisiana Blue Slaughter/Baton Rouge

Ronald Simpson Director, Community Engagement & Public Affairs, Ochsner Health Mandeville/Covington

Blake Stanfill, MBA, MF Executive Vice President and COO, Finance New Orleans New Orleans

Shannon Warren, MA Campus President, Unitech Training Academy – West Monroe Campus West Monroe

Jesse Watson, Ph.D, M.Ed, MPA Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships, Discovery Schools Kenner

Liz Webb Hebert Senior Director of Business Development/City Council Member, Surgery Partners/Lafayette Consolidated Government Lafayette

Tifferney White, MBA CEO, Louisiana Children’s Museum New Orleans

Matthew Woodard, CPA CFO, Hunt, Guillot and Associates Ruston

Tony Zanders President/CEO, Nexus Louisiana, Founder/CEO, SkillType Baton Rouge

Kristin Zatta Customer Service Manager, Entergy Greenwell Springs/Denham Springs

About Leaders for a Better Louisiana

Leaders for a Better Louisiana (Better Louisiana) is a newly formed nonprofit organization created through the merger of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL). Its purpose is to drive positive, transformative change by advocating for data-driven policies, fostering economic development, and empowering leaders across the state. Better Louisiana says it is dedicated to unlocking Louisiana’s potential.