Le Petit Theatre Names New Executive Director. Photo provided by Le Petit Theatre.

NEW ORLEANS — Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré has announced the appointment of Nicole Hackmann as its new Executive Director, bringing an accomplished theater executive, fundraiser, and performer home to New Orleans to lead the historic French Quarter institution into its next chapter.

Hackmann returns to New Orleans after serving as Executive Director of Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Her career has spanned both the artistic and business sides of professional theater, giving her a distinctive perspective on what it takes to create exceptional work on stage while building a strong and sustainable arts organization.

Prior to joining Bucks County Playhouse, Hackmann spent several years in senior leadership at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where her responsibilities included advancement, donor relations, communications, government relations, and major campaign initiatives. She also led the theater’s $30 million Breakout Performance Campaign, the largest capital campaign in the Fulton’s history.

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“Nicole brings exactly the combination of experience, energy, and vision we were looking for as we considered the future of Le Petit,” said Helen Young, Chair of the Board of Governors of Le Petit Theatre. “She understands theater from the stage to the boardroom. She is an accomplished performer, an experienced fundraiser, and a proven nonprofit leader. But just as importantly, she understands New Orleans. This is her home, and we are incredibly excited to welcome her back to lead an institution that has been part of the cultural fabric of this city for more than a century.”

Hackmann succeeds Don-Scott Cooper, whose leadership helped guide Le Petit since 2017.

“As we welcome Nicole, we also want to express our sincere gratitude to Don-Scott Cooper for his years of dedicated service to Le Petit,” Young said. “During his tenure, Don-Scott helped guide the theater through an important period in its history, strengthening the organization and helping position Le Petit for the future. We are grateful for his commitment to Le Petit and for the many valuable contributions he made during his time with the organization.”

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A Homecoming to New Orleans

For Hackmann, the opportunity to lead Le Petit represents both a professional milestone and a homecoming.

“New Orleans is where I first fell in love with music, theater, and the extraordinary power of the arts to bring people together,” Hackmann said. “To come home and lead Le Petit Théâtre is deeply meaningful to me. This theater has an incredible history, but what excites me most is its future. I look forward to working with our artists, staff, board, patrons, donors, and the entire New Orleans community to create extraordinary theater, welcome new audiences through our doors, and ensure Le Petit remains a vital part of this city for generations to come.”

A native of New Orleans, Hackmann grew up immersed in the city’s culture and arts. She is a graduate of Ursuline Academy and earned her Bachelor of Music in Voice from Loyola University New Orleans before earning a Master of Music in Voice from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

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Hackmann said strengthening Le Petit’s connection with New Orleans will be among her priorities.

“Le Petit occupies one of the most extraordinary theatrical settings in America, in one of the most creative cities in the world,” Hackmann said. “I want New Orleanians to feel that this is their theater, artists to see Le Petit as a place where exciting work happens, and visitors to understand that experiencing live theater here is part of experiencing New Orleans.”

Hackmann assumed her new role as Executive Director on September 8, 2026.

Le Petit Theatre

Founded in 1916, Le Petit Theatre is a nonprofit professional theater based at 616 St. Peter St. in the French Quarter. The theater presents professional productions while also supporting emerging artists through its outreach programs.