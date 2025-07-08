Le Petit Theatre Announces 2025-26 Season

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré is excited to announce that subscriptions are now on sale for the 109th season, starting in October. “We’ll gamble with a classic musical, bring you an epic true story, spice it up with quirky supernatural fun, throw in some parents acting like children, and wrap up the season with a powerful love story,” said Le Petit Theatre in a statement. The 2025-26 Le Petit Season offers a diverse experience for everyone. Full-season subscription packages are on sale now, with flexible partial packages and single-show tickets on sale later this year.

“Subscribers are the lifeblood of our theatre,” says Producing Executive Director Don-Scott Cooper. “We look forward to seeing our valued patrons at each and every production during the year. We’ve listened to their wants through audience surveys and designed a season filled with music, laughter, and rich language. This season promises to be our best yet, thanks to our patrons and community supporters.”

October 2 – 19 Le Petit Theatre

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. ”THE LEHMAN TRILOGY” is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Winner of five 2022 Tony Awards®, including Best Play. By Stefano Massini. Adapted by Ben Power.

January 8 – 25 Le Petit Theatre

Novelist Charles Condomine arranges a séance in his home with the eccentric and flighty Madame Arcati as research for his upcoming novel and finds himself haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late wife, Elvira. This unexpected reunion causes conflict with Charles’ current wife, Ruth. Soon he finds himself caught in a supernatural love triangle, and his attempts to fix the situation only make things worse. “BLITHE SPIRIT” is Noël Coward’s beloved comedy showing how life – and the afterlife – get complicated. By Noël Coward.

March 5 – 29, 2026 Le Petit Theatre

One of the greatest musical comedies of all time, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Brimming with gangsters, gamblers, showgirls, and holy rollers, “GUYS AND DOLLS: A MUSICAL FABLE OF BROADWAY” is an oddball romantic comedy that finds Nathan Detroit setting up the biggest craps game in New York while fending off questions of marriage from his fiancée of 14 years, Adelaide. Meanwhile, fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, finds himself unexpectedly in love with the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong. Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser. Based on The Idyll of Sarah Brown and characters by Damon Runyon.

April 30 – May 17, 2026 Le Petit Theatre

What happens when two sets of parents meet up to deal with a playground altercation between their eleven-year-old boys? A calm and rational debate between grown-ups about the need to teach kids how to behave properly? Or a hysterical night of name-calling, tantrums, and tears before bedtime? Kids will be kids, but the adults are usually worse – much worse. “GOD OF CARNAGE” won the Olivier Award® for Best Comedy and the Tony Award® for Best Play. By Yasmina Reza. Translated by Christopher Hampton.

June 4 – 21, 2026 Le Petit Theatre

On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. From the very first note, “ONCE” draws you in and never lets go. This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award®, a GRAMMY Award®, an Olivier Award®, and a Tony Award®. Book by Enda Walsh. Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. Based on the Motion Picture Written and Directed by John Carney.

2025-26 Season Le Petit Theatre

Oct. 2025 – June 2026 | Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoons. Student matinee performances on second Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.. Third Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m.. Due to the length of the show, The Lehman Trilogy will have different curtain times.

Where: LE PETIT THEATRE – 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans, LA 70116 | 504.522.2081

Box Office: 504.522.2081 x 1 or boxoffice@lepetittheatre.com

Subscription Packages

Full-season subscription packages start at $160 for adults for Tier 2, $270 for adults for Tier 1, and $315 for adults for Premier seats. Discounts are available for students, seniors, young professionals, educators, and active military. Contact the box office to purchase discounted packages. Prices do not include fees. Titles subject to change. Package credits expire June 30, 2026.

About Le Petit Theatre

Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré is ready for its 109th Season in 2025-2026. Located in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans, Le Petit Theatre, a 501(c)3 organization, serves our community by inspiring a love of live theater. We present the highest quality theatrical performances to entertain and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the vitality of the arts community. For more information, visit LePetitTheatre.com.

Le Petit Theatre embraces the work of the city’s professional artists both onstage and backstage, all while nurturing and mentoring up-and-coming talent with its array of outreach programs. Under the leadership of Producing Executive Director Don-Scott Cooper, Artistic Director A.J. Allegra, and a Board of Governors, Le Petit Theatre has played an important role in our nation’s and city’s theatrical history since 1916.