LDI Warns of Online Hurricane Francine Scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — The Louisiana of Department of Insurance (LDI) is warning residents to be cautious of online scams related to Hurricane Francine insurance claims.

The LDI has detected an increase in online advertising activity related to Hurricane Francine, some of which attempts to mislead or scam consumers recovering from the storm. The LDI is aware of a recent instance where scammers created a website to exploit trending searches, phish personal information, transmit viruses and send malware. Thanks to a coordinated effort with one of the LDI’s anti-fraud partners, Google has labeled the site to make consumers aware of its predatory activity.

“Though we have increased our focus on insurance fraud activities and invested in new programs to monitor for these bad actors, I’m urging residents to use caution when searching for insurance information online, particularly searches related to Hurricane Francine insurance claims,” said Commissioner Tim Temple. “We will continue to actively monitor for this type of activity and take appropriate action to protect consumers.”

The LDI offers the following tips to help safeguard your online searches:

Obtain information from trusted sources. In particular, the LDI’s website and new mobile app, available via Apple App Store and Google Play Store, are good sources for trusted information.

Use trusted Web browsers like Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Microsoft Edge. These sites offer built-in security features that help protect against malicious sites.

Always verify each link in search results before clicking on them. If in doubt, do not click on the link.

Use reputable security software and anti-virus detection software to safeguard your device from potential threats.

Keep your apps and devices updated to help detect vulnerabilities that cybercriminals might exploit to attack computers, phones or mobile devices.

For more information on the Louisiana Department of Insurance, visit www.ldi.la.gov.