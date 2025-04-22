Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Healthcare

LDH Announcement Focuses on Medicaid Fraud

April 22, 2025   |By
Medicaid
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has unveiled a series of initiatives targeting Medicaid fraud including the creation of a new Taskforce and a policy move away from the single Pharmacy Benefit Manager model. Medicaid Fraud Reduction LDH Undersecretary Drew Maranto has announced the formation of the “Fighting Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter