LCTCS President Retires After Decade of Leadership

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Dr. Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) has announced that he will be retiring in early 2026, closing a chapter defined by more than a decade of transformative leadership and over 30 years of service to higher education and workforce development.

Since his appointment as system president in 2014, Dr. Sullivan has guided Louisiana’s 12 comprehensive community and technical colleges through a period of unprecedented growth and innovation. His tenure has been marked by record student achievement, national recognition, and a clear alignment of education with Louisiana’s economic and workforce needs.

Under Dr. Sullivan’s leadership, LCTCS nearly doubled its number of graduates, tripled foundation assets, and invested more than $500 million in new and modernized training facilities across the state. He championed creation of the M.J. Foster Promise Program, Louisiana’s landmark $10.5 million annual scholarship for adult learners, and forged deep partnerships with business and industry to strengthen Louisiana’s workforce pipeline.

- Sponsors -

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the students, faculty, and communities of Louisiana,” said Dr. Sullivan. “When I think about our mission, I think about the single mom earning a nursing credential, the welder training to upskill, the student who never thought college was possible. These stories are what drive our work, and it’s been a privilege to see so many lives changed because of what our colleges do every day.”

During Dr. Sullivan’s tenure, the system reached new heights in student success and workforce alignment. LCTCS serves over 130,000 students annually and graduated more than 38,000 this past year, marking this as the largest number in the system’s history.

His leadership fostered strong collaborations with Louisiana Economic Development and Louisiana Works, delivering customized workforce solutions for major industrial projects statewide and ensuring community colleges remain central to Louisiana’s economic future.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Dr. Sullivan also launched one of the nation’s most comprehensive faculty and leadership development programs, positioning LCTCS as a national model for professional excellence. Through strategic partnerships and philanthropy, he helped generate more than $72 million in private contributions for student scholarships, endowments, and capital projects.

At the policy level, he testified before both the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and the U.S. House Committee on Education and Workforce, advocating for Workforce Pell and reauthorization of federal career and technical education programs. His leadership has influenced national conversations on how community colleges drive equitable access and economic mobility.

“Dr. Sullivan’s leadership has transformed what it means to be a community college system,” said Tim Hardy, chair of the LCTCS Board of Supervisors. “He led with vision, belief, and compassion. He put students first. Under his guidance, LCTCS has become a national model for how community and technical colleges can power economic growth and individual opportunity. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his extraordinary service and lasting impact on Louisiana.”

- Sponsors -

Dr. Sullivan’s influence extends well beyond Louisiana. He serves as president of Rebuilding America’s Middle Class (RAMC), a national coalition of community college systems dedicated to expanding opportunity for working families, and previously chaired the National Student Clearinghouse Board of Directors.

In recognition of his leadership, he was named the 2021 Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer of the Year by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), one of the highest honors in the two-year college sector.

Before his tenure as system president, Dr. Sullivan served as chancellor of Delgado Community College, executive vice president of LCTCS, and vice chancellor for academics and research at the Virginia Community College System. His career has been defined by a steadfast belief that community and technical colleges are the front door to the middle class—a conviction that has guided his advocacy, partnerships, and leadership at every level.

“Our system’s strength today is a direct reflection of the people within it,” Dr. Sullivan said. “Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges are filled with dedicated leaders and educators who understand that every credential we award represents a life changed and a future strengthened. It has been a privilege to serve them and to serve this great state. While this marks my retirement from LCTCS and working in Louisiana, my work in advancing opportunities through education will continue. The mission that has guided my career does not end here. I look forward to the next chapter.”

About the Louisiana Community and Technical College System

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) provides strategic management and coordinated support for Louisiana’s 12 community and technical colleges, which collectively serve more than 130,000 students each year. With a focus on workforce relevance, opportunity, and student success, LCTCS helps deliver education and training that meet the needs of business and industry. Now in its 27th year, LCTCS is committed to changing lives and creating futures across Louisiana.