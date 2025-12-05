LCTCS Board of Supervisors Appoints Secretary

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Board of Supervisors has voted to appoint Secretary Richard Nelson as the next president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. Nelson, who currently serves as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue, will assume leadership of the state’s community and technical college system, comprised of 12 comprehensive colleges, at a time of extraordinary opportunity for Louisiana’s workforce and economy. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2026.

“Secretary Nelson is a problem solver, a bridge builder, and a leader who recognizes the critical role our colleges play in every region of Louisiana,” said LCTCS Board Chair Tim Hardy. “His career has been defined by service to our nation, to his community, and to this state. The Board is confident that he will lead LCTCS with vision, integrity, and a deep commitment to helping more Louisianans build better lives through education and training.”

Nelson’s professional background spans engineering, law, diplomacy, public policy, and executive leadership. A graduate of Louisiana State University in biological engineering and the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, he served for seven years in the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State, managing complex global security programs designed to protect U.S. embassies from terrorism and espionage. His work required technical expertise, cross-agency collaboration, and decisive leadership in rapidly evolving environments—skills well-suited to leading a responsive statewide higher education system that serves local communities and meets the growing demands of employers and industry.

After returning from service overseas, Nelson transitioned into an executive role in the private sector before being elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. During his legislative tenure, he was recognized as a respected, solutions-focused policymaker, advancing efforts to improve elementary literacy, strengthen workforce pipelines, and modernize the state’s tax structure. He built a reputation for bipartisan collaboration, data-informed decision-making, and a readiness to tackle complex, long-standing challenges facing Louisiana.

Following his campaign for governor, Nelson was appointed Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue by Governor Jeff Landry. In that role, he led successful operational and policy improvements, including the restructuring of key parts of Louisiana’s tax code to attract investment, support workforce development, and position the state for long-term economic growth. His experience bridging public systems, industry priorities, and state policy provides a strong foundation for leading LCTCS into its next chapter.

Throughout his career, Nelson has remained grounded in a belief that Louisiana’s future depends on its ability to educate, train, and empower its people. His decision to join LCTCS reflects a continuation of that service—and a commitment to aligning education, workforce development, and economic opportunity so more Louisianans can succeed.

“I am honored to accept the opportunity to lead the Louisiana Community and Technical College System,” said Nelson. “Everything I’ve worked on—from improving Louisiana’s tax structure to strengthening our economic competitiveness—leads back to one essential truth: our state’s future depends on a skilled workforce and strong pathways to opportunity. LCTCS is the engine that drives that progress. I look forward to working with our colleges, faculty, staff, students, chancellors, business partners, and communities to expand opportunity, grow our economy, and deliver the talent Louisiana needs to thrive.”

Nelson brings to LCTCS a career shaped by service, discipline, and a commitment to addressing complex challenges. From earning the rank of Eagle Scout and graduating as valedictorian of Mandeville High School to serving as a Foreign Service Officer, state legislator, and cabinet secretary, his leadership has remained anchored in integrity, guided by purpose, and grounded in a deep belief in public service—qualities that underscore both his readiness and his resolve to serve the people of Louisiana as the fifth president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

About the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS)

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) is comprised of 12 comprehensive community and technical colleges across Louisiana, serving more than 130,000 individuals annually. LCTCS provides accessible, affordable education and delivers the skilled workforce that drives Louisiana’s economy. The system is nationally recognized for its commitment to workforce alignment, student success, and community impact