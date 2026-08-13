LCTC President Unveils Vision for its Future

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges (LCTC) President Richard Nelson has launched a new vision for the system’s future, outlining five priorities that will guide LCTC’s work to expand opportunity, strengthen student success and meet Louisiana’s growing workforce needs.

Nelson presented the vision to the LCTC System Board of Supervisors as he marks six months leading Louisiana’s 12 community and technical colleges. The framework reflects what he learned during that time as he traveled the state, listening to students, faculty, staff, employers, elected officials and community leaders.

“Louisiana is experiencing a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and our community and technical colleges have an enormous role to play in making sure that opportunity reaches people in every corner of our state,” Nelson said. “Over the past six months, I’ve listened to the people we serve and the partners who depend on us. What I heard was remarkably consistent: they believe deeply in the work of our colleges, and they expect us to do more. These priorities give us a clear direction for meeting that moment.”

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The vision comes as Louisiana experiences significant economic investment and growing demand for skilled workers. In academic year 2025-2026, LCTC awarded 52,912 credentials to 41,076 completers, with nearly 20,000 graduates entering high-demand occupations.

“Louisiana is counting on our community and technical colleges to prepare the workforce that will drive our state forward,” LCTC System Board of Supervisors Chair Tim Hardy said. “President Nelson’s vision provides a clear direction for meeting that moment, with priorities grounded in the needs of our students, employers and communities. The Board is excited about where LCTC is headed and looks forward to working alongside President Nelson and our colleges to bring this vision to life.”

LCTC – Five Top Priorities

Nelson’s vision centers on five priorities:

Expanding access, awareness and opportunity by reaching more Louisianans in high schools, adult education and the workforce.

Connecting students to success through stronger advising, streamlined enrollment, expanded childcare and transportation and efforts to reduce student debt.

Aligning programs with Louisiana’s workforce and economic priorities to ensure credentials lead to meaningful careers and continued educational opportunities.

Partnering with employers, universities, K-12 schools, corrections and philanthropic organizations to expand pathways to education and employment.

Delivering greater value for Louisiana through operational efficiency, technology modernization, strategic facilities investments and advocacy for sustained workforce funding.

Each priority includes specific initiatives to move the work forward, from establishing a statewide high school recruitment effort and integrating high-value credentials into adult education to expanding workforce-targeted pathways, strengthening business partnerships and modernizing technology platforms.

Together, the priorities provide a framework for LCTC to build on its work across the state while responding to Louisiana’s evolving education and workforce needs.