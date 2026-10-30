Tim Hardy. LCTC Board Chair Named National Vice Chair. Photo provided by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tim Hardy, chair of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTC) Board of Supervisors, has been elected vice chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors, giving Louisiana a leadership role in a national organization representing more than 6,500 trustees serving on more than 500 community college governing boards.

Hardy’s election was announced during the 2026 ACCT Leadership Congress, held Oct. 21–24 in Chicago. He previously served as secretary-treasurer of the organization’s Board of Directors and will continue serving on its Executive Committee, helping guide national priorities related to community college governance, policy and student success.

“Chair Hardy has been a steadfast champion for Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges, and his influence continues to extend well beyond our state,” said LCTC President Richard Nelson. “His experience, perspective and commitment to advancing our mission will help ensure Louisiana has a strong voice in the national conversations shaping the future of community colleges.”

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Hardy’s Leadership and National Role

Hardy has served on the LCTC Board of Supervisors since 2011 and was named chair by Gov. Jeff Landry in June 2024. His involvement with ACCT spans more than a decade.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue serving ACCT in this capacity,” Hardy said. “The decisions made by community college governing boards have lasting implications for the students, institutions and communities we serve. With that responsibility comes an obligation to lead thoughtfully, advocate effectively and ensure that our colleges remain responsive to changing needs. I’m particularly proud to ensure Louisiana has a voice in shaping the national policies and priorities that affect our colleges and the people who depend on them.”

ACCT is a national nonprofit organization focused on strengthening community college governance, advancing federal policy priorities and supporting student success through trustee education, leadership development and advocacy.

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About Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges (LCTC)

Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges (LCTC) is the state’s largest higher education system by students served. The system includes 12 comprehensive community and technical colleges serving students from every parish through academic programs, workforce training and adult education. LCTC works with business and industry partners to align education and workforce training with Louisiana’s economic and employment needs.